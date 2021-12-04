Telephone interview with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan





A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including practical aspects of cooperation in the energy and agricultural sectors. It was agreed to instruct the departments concerned to engage actively in the preparation of the next session of the Cooperation Council at the highest level, which could be held early next year. At the request of the President of Turkey, Vladimir Putin presented the main results of the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 26 in Sochi, scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the Haut-Négocie Declaration. Karabakh, November 9, 2020. It is important that during the talks, the willingness of Baku and Yerevan to interact within the framework of guaranteeing stability in the region was confirmed, as well as to create mechanisms delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two. States. In addition, a disposition has emerged to resolve the practical problems of re-establishing trade, economic and transport links. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ErdoganRecep TayyipPresident of the Republic of Turkey Noting the importance of the mediating role of the Russian Federation, spoke in favor of greater coordination of efforts, in particular by using the capacities of the Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire and all hostilities in the conflict zone. They also expressed their mutual satisfaction with the level of interaction in order to stabilize the situation and establish the peace process in Syria. The military of the two countries will continue to work together in the Idlib de-escalation zone and in the Trans-Euphrates. As for the situation in Libya, emphasis was placed on the lack of alternatives to a political and diplomatic settlement mediated by the UN. They expressed hope for the smooth conduct of the national elections scheduled for December 24, 2021, which should contribute to the restoration of the Libyan state and territorial integrity. When discussing the problems of the intra-Ukrainian crisis, they stressed the importance of full and unwavering respect for the 2015 Minsk package of measures and other agreements, including in the “Norman format”. The Russian president drew attention to the fact that Kiev is continuing its destructive line aimed at disrupting the Minsk accords. This is evidenced by the provocative activity of the Ukrainian armed forces in the conflict zone, in particular the use of “Bayraktar” unmanned attack vehicles. The need was stressed for Kiev to abandon any attempt to forcefully influence the Donbass. Other personal contacts were agreed.

