



Former President Donald Trump has questioned President Joe Biden’s re-election plans in 2024, suggesting his political rival will not even run for a second term in the White House.

Biden claimed in the spring that he planned to run for president again in 2024, but many speculated that he would step down and allow another Democratic candidate to run. The president will be 81 by the time of the next presidential election, and his approval rating has plummeted in recent months.

“I would give them an F, if it’s allowed, an F minus,” Trump told Orlando, the Florida WDBO, in an interview Friday morning when asked about the performance of the Biden administration.

“Look, he’s going to make a statement, and I’m not sure if anyone knows what’s in his future,” Trump said after being asked about his assessment of Biden’s plans for 2024. “Because frankly, things can happen and things can happen for him, and maybe things – in his case – are already happening, “the former president continued.

Donald Trump said on Friday that he did not believe President Joe Biden would run for a second term, “on the basis of his performance.” Above, Biden gestures after speaking on election night last year and Trump speaks the same evening. ANGELA WEISS, MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

“So I would think he might not run, based on his performance. I wouldn’t imagine he would run,” Trump said.

During the interview, Trump again hinted at the possibility of his running for another term in 2024. “A lot of your listeners are people who will be very happy with my decision. [regarding 2024], I believe, “he said.

In March, Biden said he intended to run for a second term in the White House. “Yes, my plan is to run for office. That’s my expectation,” the president said at a press conference. Last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Biden would run for office again.

But as his approval rating dropped sharply during 2021, some have speculated that Vice President Kamala Harris or another Democrat could run instead. Harris and Biden have publicly distanced themselves from this speculation. The vice president said in November that they are not currently discussing the 2024 elections.

In an interview with ABC News last month, Harris was asked, “So you’re not talking about 2024 yet?” She replied categorically: “Absolutely not.

Recent polls have suggested that Trump would be well placed in a possible rematch against Biden. Multiple voter polls show the former president ahead of the incumbent.

Poll results released in November by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed 44% of Americans would vote for Trump in a hypothetical match, while only 39% would support Biden, a 5 percentage point lead.

Notably, this same investigation also showed that Trump was ahead of Biden, compared to a similar investigation conducted a few months earlier. When the poll was conducted in September, only 42% of those polled supported Trump, which was on par with the 42% supporting Biden.

Another poll, released in November by Emerson College, showed Trump just ahead of Biden. Trump was supported by 45% of registered voters, while Biden was supported by only 43%, a 2 percentage point lead for the former president.

A recent survey by USA Today and Suffolk University also showed that more Americans oppose Biden for another presidential term, compared to those against Trump who are running for the White House again. Almost two-thirds (64%) of those polled said they were against Biden seeking four more years as president. Only 58% said they were against Trump showing up again.

Newsweek contacted the White House for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

