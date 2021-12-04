Politics
Jen Psaki changes topic of China looting during briefing
White House press secretary Jen Psaki abruptly changed the subject on Friday when asked about President Joe Biden’s lack of pressure on China to be transparent about the origins of COVID-19 instead, offering an update on a recent wave of organized looting in California.
“It’s been over two weeks since President Biden had a call with [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping]”, began Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy during the regular briefing,” and during that call we know he was in no rush to help with the investigation into the origins of COVID because you said Xi just understands he’s supposed to be transparent.
“So in the two plus weeks since, has he helped and been transparent? Doocy asked.
“I don’t believe that’s exactly what I said,” Psaki replied. “I believe what I said is that we have insisted on this on several occasions, we will continue and we will continue to do it at different levels. I unfortunately have no update on Chinese participation or willingness to add and provide additional data.
At this point, Psaki turned to the efforts of the Biden administration to tackle the crush looting by large groups of people, which has particularly affected Los Angeles and San Francisco.
“Can I provide you with another update since you asked me about crime yesterday and had a little more information for you?” ” she asked.
“About crime? Doocy replied. “My question was about Xi.
“Oh, well, you asked me about the crime yesterday, so I was going to give you a little more information,” coaxed Psaki the correspondent. “I followed you, Peter. “
During the first few months of the Biden administration, Psaki became notorious for telling reporters that she would “get back in touch” with them on questions to which she did not have an immediate answer, but it is rare that she offers a response. follow-up information, especially on a contentious and unrelated topic.
“I should have added yesterday,” she explained, “but I learned later that the Department of Justice, the FBI and federal law enforcement have been in contact, in contact with , jurisdictions where we have seen this high level retail theft. So, for example, in Los Angeles, we have seen a wave of thefts. The FBI is providing assistance to a multi-jurisdictional task force led by the department. LA Police Department.
“I would also like to note that in addition to this, the Department of Justice announced last week that San Francisco, where a number of high-profile retail thefts have taken place, will secure money to hire an additional 50 police officers. . through the COPS program that the president defended. It was part of nearly $ 100 million in similar grants nationwide. “
“Thanks for that,” Doocy replied. “We will include this in our coverage. “
“I can’t wait to see him on Fox later today,” Psaki joked.
“It’s on Fox right now, I think,” Doocy replied, pointing to the camera that was broadcasting the exchange live.
“Alright,” Psaki said. “I bet that’s it.”
U.S. spy agencies in August ruled it plausible that COVID-19, which has killed more than 777,000 Americans, leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which specializes in studying coronaviruses.
Last month, Biden turned and walked away after listening to a question from The Post about pressure on China to be transparent about the origins of the virus.
Biden rarely lobbies for transparency from China, and it’s unclear whether he has said anything on the matter since a written statement attributed to him was released in August.
The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we have them, ”the statement read. “Responsible nations do not shy away from this kind of responsibility to the rest of the world. Pandemics do not respect international borders, and we all need to better understand how COVID-19 originated in order to prevent further pandemics.
China has refused to cooperate with an independent investigation by the World Health Organization, which also conducted a cursory and widely-brushed initial examination that was controlled by China and found that the virus likely arose naturally. The World Health Organization is seeking a second, more in-depth study.
Democrats have largely downplayed China’s role in the pandemic and blasted former President Donald Trump for calling it “the Chinese virus.” Psaki said in March that “calling COVID the ‘Wuhan virus’ or other things has led to misperceptions in the Asian American community. [and] unfair.”
Psaki said in August that Biden did not support Trump’s demand that China pay $ 10 trillion in reparations for allowing the virus to spread by withholding early data on the outbreak.
Documents published in September by TheInterceptrevealed that U.S. health officials were indirectly funding ‘gain-of-function’ research at the Wuhan lab that sought to better understand viruses by manipulating them, including modifying three bat coronaviruses distinct from COVID-19 and discovering that they became much more infectious in “humanized” mice when human-type receptors were added to them.
Biden called Xi’s summit despite reports his son Hunter Biden still had a 10% stake in a Chinese investment firm controlled bystate-owned entities. The company, BHR Partners, was formed 12 days after Hunter joined his father aboard Air Force Two for a 2013 trip to Beijing. Less than a week after the Biden-Xi summit, an attorney for Hunter Biden told the New York Times that the first son had finally pulled out of the company, but gave no further details.
