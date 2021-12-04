Prime Minister Imran Khan urges industry to relocate from cities





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on urging the industry to move its units in cities outward and use modern technology for environmental security, saying there is no more room for negligence.

While chairing a meeting on pollution-related issues in the country, he noted how developed countries have moved on to modern technology, including the conversion of public transport to electric vehicles (EVs). He said the new buses for all subways around the country should be electric vehicles.

The Prime Minister ordered the Punjab government to adopt a comprehensive smog control policy as soon as possible. He called on the Federal and Provincial Governments of Punjab and KP to immediately work on a comprehensive short, medium and long term plan for forward looking policies with implementation deadlines.

Although pollution is a silent killer, saving the environment had not been the priority of previous governments. Now there is no more room for neglect, he said. He ordered the establishment of a robust air quality control system, the relocation of major industrial units such as brick kilns and steel kilns outside of cities with effective restrictions, and encouraging the use of quality fuel and the gradual replacement of vehicles by electric vehicles. He also stressed the need for dialogue with the countries of the region to protect the environment through collective efforts.

Earlier, the PM was informed that vehicles, industrial units, waste incineration and crop residue incineration were the main sources of air pollution. We must also take all necessary measures to increase the green coverage of our cities through the technique of Miyawaki forest, he added. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of a massive public awareness campaign to bring about behavior change in people for the protection of the environment.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, KP CM Mahmood Khan and relevant senior officials. CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar joined the meeting via video link.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the low transmission season is a crucial milestone and we must all act against polio with killer instincts. While addressing a meeting called to review arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign, he called on the provincial chief secretaries and deputy commissioners to support the polio eradication campaign with vigor and focus. . Likewise, the Prime Minister ordered district governments to take steps for legal deterrent actions in the event of harassment or attacks against polio workers.

I highly appreciate the hard work done by the Provincial Chief Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners for Polio Eradication, said the Prime Minister. He also appreciated the efforts of polio team workers helping children in remote areas of the country. These workers are performing national service and deserve special appreciation.

The Prime Minister asked SAPM on Health Services to come up with a reward plan for top performing polio workers and reiterated the synergy of routine vaccinations with polio campaigns.

He also highlighted maximizing efforts for COVID-19 vaccinations as a proactive measure against the spread of the new omicron variant. Earlier, the meeting was informed that the southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Qila Abdullah and Pishin and the districts of Sindh including Hyderabad and Karachi were the most vulnerable to the spread of polio by the waste.

He was also told that international organizations recognize the Pakistani government’s efforts to tackle COVID-19 and polio. The meeting was attended by SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid and senior officials.

Chief secretaries from Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan and deputy commissioners from more than 30 districts also attended the meeting via video link. Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Industry and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar visited Prime Minister Imran Khan. A briefing on the fertilizer production capacity in the country was given at the meeting. The Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on the measures taken by the ministry to facilitate the large-scale industry and the export industry.

The PM was also informed about the progress made on the development projects underway in the south of the Punjab and the positive effects of the government initiatives taken for the benefit of the farmers.

