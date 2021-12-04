Politics
President Joko Widodo enjoys National Police Chief’s Cup mural competition
Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciates the implementation of the Bhayangkara Mural Festival for Indonesian National Police Chief 2021 for providing space for freedom of expression and opinion to the community.
The President, accompanied by the Chief of the National Police, witnessed the murals of participants in the Bhayangkara 2021 mural festival which were exhibited at Kasatwil Apel 2021 in Bali.
During the visit, President Jokowi said that the activities of the Bhayangkara 2021 mural festival created a positive climate in the democratic process in Indonesia. In addition, during the event, the National Police invited the public to express themselves in the form of negative or positive criticisms.
“It’s freedom of speech, but if it disrupts public order in the region, that’s another matter,” the president said
In fact, Jokowi admits that he is often criticized by the public, especially through murals. However, that didn’t bother him.
“What do you do with the murals? I want to be insulted, insulted, slandered, that’s normal. I’m afraid of the murals,” Jokowi said.
National Police Chief General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, as he accompanied President Jokowi, reviewed some of the good intentions behind the Bhayangkara 2021 Mural Festival initiated by the National Police.
According to Sigit, the event was born when there were many issues regarding the emergence of the mural ‘Jokowi 404: Not Found’.
In order to respect freedom of expression and opinion in accordance with President Jokowi’s instructions, Sigit decided to provide an opportunity or space for the public to express their aspirations through murals.
“As an institution of the national police, we adhere to the rules issued by the president regarding freedom of expression,” Sigit said.
The four-star general said the mural competition was proof that the national police respect freedom of expression.
“The idea for this mural competition emerged from discussions due to the 404 President Jokowi Not Found incident,” Sigit said.
By organizing a mural festival, Sigit ensures that neither the government nor the police are anti-criticism of the public. Instead, criticism becomes input that will be used as evaluation material for a better future.
“The government and the police are not anti-criticism,” Sigit said.
Sigit realized that in the future the police still needed to make internal improvements in order to meet people’s expectations of Bhayangkara’s body.
Former Kabareskrim made sure his party would continue to open up space for residents to voice criticism and contributions to create a better police force that the community expected and loved.
The spirit of not being anti-criticism, Sigit said, has flared up since he introduced the concept of precision (predictability, accountability and transparency of justice) into the national police.
According to him, the idea arose out of the spirit of change for the better for the Polri institution.
“The initial enthusiasm for implementing the Precision Concept to create a strong but still humanistic police force continues to this day,” said Sigit.
“In the process of improving, of course, there are dynamics that develop. Therefore, all existing critiques and contributions will be used as evaluation material for the national police, which is much more professional and better.” , explained Sigit. (ant)
