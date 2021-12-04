Prime Minister Modi will lay the groundwork for the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor tomorrow. Details here | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone on Saturday for several projects worth around 18,000 crore in Uttarakhand, including the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor. An official statement released by the Union’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the Prime Minister’s visit to the state will mainly focus on projects to improve road infrastructure, which will make travel smoother. and safer and will increase tourism to the region. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from the junction of the Eastern Ring Road to Dehradun) itself is being built at a total cost of around Rs. 8,300 crore, and this is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision. improve connectivity in areas that were once considered remote. What are the 4 sections of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor? According to the central government, the entire length of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor from Akshardham (starting point) to Dehradun will be divided into four sections: Section 1 is being developed to six lanes with a 6L service lane being in built range, with full access control, and is divided into 2 packages. Package 1 falls in the Delhi part over a length of 14.75 km and over this 6.4 km is high. Package 2 drops 16.85 km in Uttar Pradesh and 11.2 km is elevated. This section would start from the temple of Akshardham near the Delhi-Meerut Highway (DME) and pass through the settlement of Geeta, Khajurikhas, Mandola, etc. This highway aims to relieve congestion in northeast Delhi and strengthen the development potential of the city of Tronica, Mandola Vihar Yojana of the government of Uttar Pradesh. Section 2 Six lanes are planned with fully controlled access and the entire length is in Greenfield, passing through the districts of Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur. The detailed project report (DPR) is complete. The land acquisition process is currently underway and the respective forest and environmental clearing proposals have been implemented. Section 3 starts from Saharanpur ring road and ends at Ganeshpur. The total length was recently supplemented to 4 lanes by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The necessary underpasses and service roads are provided to control access in order to achieve a minimum speed of 100 km / h. Section 4 is planned six lanes with full controlled access. This section mainly crosses a reserve forest in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Of the 20 km, 5 km correspond to brownfield expansion and 15 km are realignments including an elevated wildlife corridor (12 km) and tunnel approaches (340 m structure). The rights of way (right of way) are limited to 25 meters in general due to problems related to wildlife. All forestry and wildlife authorizations for this section have been obtained. What are the characteristics of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor? The corridor is expected to reduce the distance between the two cities from 235 kilometers to 210 kilometers.

The project is expected to significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.

The entire corridor has been designed to travel at a minimum speed of 100 km / h.

Every 25 to 30 km, wayside improvements have been made to improve the experience of road users.

A closed toll mechanism would be adopted to allow tolling only on the extent of the highway used.

It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity at Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will have provisions for rainwater harvesting at 500 meter intervals and over 400 water refill points. What are the main advantages of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor? The development of this corridor should stimulate the overall economy of the region.

This project will provide seamless connectivity and reduce logistics costs.

The project is expected to facilitate greater connectivity between economically important production and consumption centers.

The construction of the corridor is likely to give a boost to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar which is a popular tourist destination, in the areas covered by the project and the overall development of the states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-lay-foundation-of-delhi-dehradun-economic-corridor-tomorrow-details-here-101638546369110.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos