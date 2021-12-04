Nine pro-Trump lawyers ordered to pay $ 175,000 for mock election trial | U.S. Elections 2020





Nine lawyers allied to Donald Trump were ordered Thursday to pay Detroit and Michigan a total of $ 175,000 in penalties for abusing the justice system with a mock trial challenging the 2020 election results.

The money, which must be paid within 30 days, will cover the legal costs of the defense against the lawsuit, which amounted to more than $ 153,000 for the city and almost $ 22,000 for the state.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, who agreed to impose penalties in August in a scathing opinion, dismissed most of the attorneys’ objections to Detroit’s proposed price, but reduced it by about $ 29,000.

Those sanctioned include Sidney Powell, L Lin Wood and seven other lawyers who were part of the lawsuit on behalf of six Republican voters after Joe Bidens won with 154,000 votes over Trump in what officials have called the most sure of the history of the United States.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers, many of whom solicit donations from the public to fund lawsuits like this, have the capacity to pay the penalty, Parker wrote.

Previously, she had ordered each of the lawyers to complete 12 hours of legal training, including six hours in electoral law.

Michigan’s three main elected officials, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, State Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, all Democrats, are calling for the removal of four of the nine lawyers, including Powell. It is licensed in Texas.

The other three are admitted to practice in Michigan.

Powell could not be reached for comment. Wood said he would appeal the order.

I took no action in Michigan and had no involvement in the Michigan lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell, he said in an email.

Woods’ name was on the lawsuit, but he insisted he had no other role than to tell Powell he would be available if needed.

Powell is best known for saying she would release the kraken, a mythical sea creature, to destroy Bidens’ claim to the White House.

But the baseless lawsuits in Michigan and elsewhere have come to naught.

There are consequences to bringing unfounded lawsuits to gain media attention and mislead Americans, Benson, the state’s election official, said in a statement.

The sanctions pronounced in this case testify to this, even if the dollar is nothing compared to the damage already done to the democracy of our country.

