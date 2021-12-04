Jokowi Sentil Sowan police in Ormas cause the upheaval





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked about a number of regional police chiefs (kapolda) until the new resort police chief (kapolres) turned to community organization leaders instead (mass organizations) involved in the agitation. “I wanted to tell you for a long time, there is a new chief of police, there is a new chief of police, and instead I came to the old people of mass organizations who often make fuss. -this true?” Jokowi said during a briefing to the regional police chief and TNI in Bali on Friday (3/12). This question received no response from participants. Jokowi also said he questioned one of the police chiefs about it. Based on the discussion, Jokowi said that support for mass organizations is aimed at maintaining favorable urban conditions. However, Jokowi again questioned the intention. “But is this the right way to proceed? Be careful, don’t pledge authority with sowan over offenders. I see a lot of them. Siblings must have authority. Police must have authority. ‘authority,’ he said. Responding to criticism from Jokowi, the National Police Headquarters reminded every staff member to always uphold the dignity of the organization. The head of the national police’s public relations division, Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo, said the police should not hesitate to make professional efforts to uphold the law. “The point is like that, so you feel free to enforce the law professionally and proportionately,” Dedi said when contacted by CNNIndonesia.com on Friday (3/12). Meanwhile, on a similar occasion, Jokowi reminded the police to protect and help the weak and in need. Then don’t forget to help people who are generally marginalized by the law, including small traders. According to him, problems like this are not only the responsibility of the police at the level of the sub-district police, but also of the regional police chiefs. “Perhaps it is not the business of the prefect of police, of the chief of police, but beware, it is all the same the responsibility of the prefect of police, it is nevertheless the responsibility of a little commissioner like that. Especially if you have been labeled … as discriminating against the weak. Be careful, “he added. (the / ptj)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



