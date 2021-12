Boris Johnson woos Rivian in a bid to bring electric vehicle factory to UK

Boris Johnson has pledged to build a new motorway junction and revive an old rail link as part of a series of moves to get electric truck maker Rivian to set up a billion factory in the UK. The Prime Minister has written to Rivians managing director RJ Scaringe to persuade the company to choose the 635-acre Gravity business park near Bristol as the site for its new manufacturing center. The government would face competition from Serbia and at least one other European country. Improving transport links to the site, including a new motorway junction with the M5 and re-establishing an unused rail link to facilitate the distribution of parts and raw materials are some of the sweeteners offered by the government, reported the Financial Times. Mr Johnson also proposed that the plan be expedited by a special development order, which can be used to speed up the building permit in unusual circumstances where government intervention is deemed necessary. Johnson wrote in a letter seen by Sky News: “The UK innovation scene is flourishing thanks to the steps my government has taken to invest in the electrification of the automotive sector, underpinned by my personal commitment to industry. If Mr Johnson is successful, it will be a huge blow to the UK auto industry and will follow Japanese automaker Nissan’s pledges to invest in UK car manufacturing and decarbonization. Nissan pledged earlier this month to place its Sunderland plant at the heart of its European push into electric cars. The move follows his efforts to pressure Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to back the deal at a meeting in September, Sky said. Rivians’ wealthy backers include Amazon and Ford, and the 12-year-old company plans to ramp up production of its pickup trucks and SUVs, markets shunned by its most famous and valuable electric rival, Tesla. The company listed its shares in New York City last month and has a market valuation of $ 95 billion, eclipsing most other automakers, including Ford which, despite a strong rally this year, is only worth $ 81 billion. . The UK plans to ban the sale of new diesel and electric cars from 2030 and hybrid models from 2035, a move that, like other countries, will create strong demand for electric cars and trucks.

