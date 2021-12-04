Pakistan: Imran Khan strongly condemns “gruesome” murder of Sri Lankan manager – News





The manager was burned alive in an attack on a factory; 50 people have been arrested so far, the spokesperson said.

Posted: Fri Dec 3, 2019 2021, 18:43

Last update: Fri, Dec 3 2021, 21:23

A mob of workers at a garment factory in eastern Pakistan tortured and killed their Sri Lankan manager on Friday and set his body on fire, authorities said.

“Factory workers tortured the manager,” provincial government spokesman Hassan Khawar said. “To date, a total of 50 people have been identified and arrested. “

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned “the horrific self-defense attack”, calling it a shameful day for Pakistan.

“The fire of the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan.”

Reacting to the attack on Twitter, the prime minister said he was personally overseeing the investigations, ensuring those responsible will be punished “with all the severity of the law”.

A police official in the eastern town of Sialkot, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case, said investigators believed the attackers accused the director of blasphemy.

Television footage showed crowds of hundreds of people on the streets of Sialkot, in the heart of Pakistan’s most industrialized region, where much of the country’s export industry is based.

Underlining the shock to the entire political establishment, the Pakistani military also issued a statement condemning the “cold-blooded murder”.

“Such extrajudicial vigilance cannot be tolerated at all costs,” said the army press section, adding that the army chief of staff had ordered full support for the civilian administration to translate the responsible in court.

A Punjab police spokesperson said more than 100 arrests had been made, including the prime suspect, who he said was seen in videos torturing the Sri Lankan director and inciting people against him.

The crime of blasphemy can carry the death penalty in some cases.

Tahir Ashrafi, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on interfaith harmony, condemned the murder.

“It is a barbaric act and contrary to the teaching of Islam,” he said in a recorded video statement shared on social media. “I share the grief of the Sri Lankan people and the family of the deceased with the assurance that the culprit will be brought to justice.”

(with contributions from Reuters)

