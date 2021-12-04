China should brace for “dire consequences” if it precipitates crisis in Taiwan, says Blinken, World News





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned China against its increasing forays into Taiwan, saying it should brace itself for “dire consequences” if it precipitates a crisis in Taipei. According to him, the United States is “resolutely committed” to protecting Taiwan, and if China decides to invade Taiwan “it would be a potentially disastrous decision”. I hope that the Chinese leadership will think about it very carefully and not precipitate a crisis which would have, I think, terrible consequences for a lot of people and which would not interest anyone, starting with China, “he added. . Read also | China’s collapse following WION’s Taiwan report China and the United States are vying for President Joe Bidens’ next democracy summit, to which Taiwan is invited. The Chinese Communist Party views its authoritarian ways as a challenge as it claims the autonomous island as part of its territory and opposes any contact by itself with foreign governments. Read also | China, Russia aware of US military might will defend Taiwan if Beijing attacks (Biden) Chinese President Xi Jinping rebuked Taiwan’s efforts to build support for US politicians and likened the encouragement of independence to “playing with fire.” “If the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces provoke us, coerce us or even cross the red line, we will have no choice but to take decisive action,” Xi said in a threat of not so veiled conflict. The Taiwanese defense minister said tensions with China were at their worst in more than 40 years, adding that China would be able to mount a “full-scale” invasion by 2025. (With contributions from agencies)

