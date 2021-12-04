PM Modi in Dehradun today to lay the groundwork for the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Saturday, where he is expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects, including the ambitious Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor valued at around 18,000 crores. According to the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from the junction of the Eastern Ring Road to Dehradun) will be constructed at a cost of approximately 8,300 crores. Apart from that, it will also lay the foundation stone for 10 development projects and inaugurate seven more. Most of these projects focus on improving Dehradun’s road infrastructure, making travel safer to the city, located at the foot of the Himalayas. What is the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Project? When completed, the Delhi-Dehradun Corridor will reduce the travel time between the national capital and the city of Uttarkhand to 2.5 hours. Currently by road it takes about six hours to get there from Delhi. It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity at Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunanagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. The corridor will also have the largest elevated wildlife corridor in Asia (12 km) for unlimited movement of wildlife. In addition, the 340-meter-long tunnel near Dat Kaali Temple in Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife, the government said. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will have provisions for rainwater harvesting at 500 meter intervals and over 400 water refill points. The corridor is expected to boost the region’s overall economy. In the statement, the government said the project will provide seamless connectivity and reduce logistics costs. The construction of the Delhi-Dehradun corridor should also give an impetus to the development of tourism, especially in Haridwar, a major pilgrimage site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-in-dehradun-today-to-lay-foundation-of-delhi-dehradun-economic-corridor-101638579999800.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

