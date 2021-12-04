Trump tested positive for COVID-19 before suing Hannity





Kayleigh McEnany writes that he was told Trump tested positive for COVID-19 while on live television. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Trump was told of his positive test before proceeding. Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he and the first lady are awaiting their test results. Loading Something is loading.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany writes in her new memoir that she found out former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 while Trump was interviewed live on Fox News on October 1, 2020.

McEnany was told over the phone by an assistant to then-Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, that Trump’s rapid test had come back positive and that he was awaiting the results of a PCR test to ensure that he had not received a false positive. . McEnany says she asked for help if Trump was aware of her positive test result, but the aide didn’t.

“Did I learn this information before President Trump?” She said she questioned herself, adding that she was in “utter and utter disbelief”.

The Wall Street Journal reported on October 4, 2020 that Trump knew he had received a rapid positive test before going on Fox News. The president confirmed during his interview with Sean Hannity that evening that his close collaborator Hope Hicks had been infected with the virus and that he was awaiting the results of his own tests. Trump did not say whether he was waiting for the results of the rapid test or PCR.

“I just went out for a test. They just did. It will come back later I guess and the first lady too because we spend a lot of time with Hope and others,” he told Hannity. , stating at another point: “Whether we quarantine or have it, I don’t know.… We’ll see what happens. Who knows?”

Hours later, Trump announced via tweet that he and then-first lady Melania Trump were both infected with the virus.

But Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, writes in his upcoming memoirs that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on September 26, three days before his first presidential debate against Joe Biden, which was held at the interior, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. Meadows writes that Trump then tested negative before the debate.

Fox News host Chris Wallace said Trump arrived too late in the first presidential debate to be tested for COVID-19 at the site. The moderators of the debate relied instead on the honor system.

Trump called Meadows’ version of events “fake news” and said he never had COVID-19 before the first debate.

“The story of me having COVID before or during the first debate is fake news,” Trump wrote in a statement. “In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID before the debate.”

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

McEnany writes in “For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey Through the White House and Beyond” that she reassured Trump in a phone call that he was a “winner” and that America would rally to him. while awaiting the results of his PCR. test.

“’You will rise above this, and America will rise with you,” she told Trump. “‘You are a winner.'”

She adds, “’America is going to join you’” and “’We are going to win. “”

The then 32-year-old press secretary wrote that she was “really scared” about what would happen to Trump and the country after the diagnosis. McEnany adds that she worried about Trump as “the boss and friend I’ve come to know and love.”

“For me, it wasn’t just the President of the United States tested positive and rushed to a hospital,” she wrote.

