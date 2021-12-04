Politics
Jokowi’s confession when he hears Omicron: yes, hold your breath a little
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attends 2021 Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry National Leaders Meeting at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, Badung Regency, Bali, Friday (3/12/2021). In his remarks, Jokowi was suspicious of the Omicron variant of the corona virus.
According to him, challenge after challenge continue to present themselves in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“No one should think this pandemic is over. Indeed, today, if we look at the cases that were in mid-July, our daily cases were 56,000, yesterday we were at 311 daily cases. be grateful, we should be grateful, through our hard work, mutual cooperation, but again be careful, this challenge is not over yet, “Jokowi said.
According to him, 29 countries have entered the Omicron variant. Recently, yesterday morning, Jokowi received reports that the variant had been detected in Singapore.
“Although this one is still being researched fast, its transmission can be five times more infectious than the Delta variant, which is also very fast. It can also penetrate the immunity that we already have,” he said. .
“Therefore, again, we must always be vigilant and careful, careful. But also not be too afraid and worry too much. We must always be optimistic, especially in 2022, we must be optimistic about the resumption of our economy … has gone above 5%, “he continued.
According to the former governor of DKI Jakarta, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected everywhere. Some countries are experiencing a shortage of energy for containers.
“Due to the pandemic, which we did not expect, inflation in several countries has risen so high. And because of inflation, in recent days we have heard that some countries have raised prices to production, which will eventually have an impact on rising consumer prices, ”Jokowi said.
“It’s a mutual complexity, the problems are widening everywhere. So indeed we have to prepare anticipation plans and we have to move faster than usual. Because global economic uncertainty is spreading everywhere, the The complexity of the problem also extends everywhere, ”he continued. .
Jokowi said there is only one key to global economic growth and that is control of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“That’s all, others will follow suit. And investment is the driving force of our economy, whether it is investment by micro, small, medium and large enterprises, which are all very important in this regard. moment, ”he said.
The former mayor of Solo also estimates that the investment target of IDR 900 trillion in 2021 has been reached. For next year, the target is raised to 1.2 trillion rupees.
Jokowi said that the share of investments in and outside of Java is now more outside of Java. The percentage in Java is 48% and outside Java is 52%.
“That’s great. It means it’s not Java-centric, but has started to become Indonesia-centric. This is what we will continue to encourage,” Jokowi said.
On the APBN side, he also indicated that the tax payment had entered at 77.5%. Even the GNPP reached 107% or exceeded the target. Tax revenue, Jokowi continued, rose 15.3% (last year minus 18.8%). Meanwhile, the GNPP rose 25.2% (last year minus 16%).
“These are good, good, good numbers. Well, we were very happy to see numbers like this, but when I heard Omicron, I held my breath a bit. Ladies and gentlemen, the concerns are very serious, ”Jokowi said. .
