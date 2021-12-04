Trump ally Justice Clark clashed with colleagues long before election drama





WASHINGTON, Dec. 3 (Reuters) – A year before Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark tried to help Donald Trump overturn the presidential election results, he sought to delay one of the biggest water pollution incident in US history.

In 2019, a group of prosecutors under the supervision of Clarks in the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) wanted to initiate criminal and civil lawsuits against the North Dakota pipeline operator, Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP.N) on Largest Inland Wastewater Spill. oil drilling.

Clarks’ efforts to delay the case prompted other prosecutors to take a rare step: They appealed directly to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, the department’s No. 2 official, saying the case should be dealt with in under the Clean Water Act, according to three sources interviewed. by Reuters, documents and calendar entries.

In a note to Rosen, prosecutors said Clarks’ reasoning for wanting to delay the case had flown amid decades of case law. On November 21, 2019, attorneys for the division and the Environmental Protection Agency, including a person appointed by Trump, made their case in a conference room with Rosen.

In my years there dealing with high-profile cases, I never saw a case where we had to bypass the deputy attorney general, said Tom Lorenzen, a 16-year-old former ministry veteran who was not involved in the case.

Clark argued that the DOJ should wait for the Supreme Court to rule on a water pollution case that his colleagues considered unrelated to Summit. He also sought other remedies, such as using state laws or a different federal law that would prevent civil penalties or felony charges. I might still like to say that I can properly use my prosecutorial discretion to proceed using a different set of tools, he wrote.

Outnumbered, Clark nodded. The case continued, resulting in $ 36.3 million in criminal and civil penalties against Summit, who pleaded guilty in September 2021.

Clark did not respond to several interview requests and written questions, and neither he nor his lawyer responded to Reuters questions about the incident or his tenure at the Justice Department.

Prior to his unsuccessful attempt to oust Rosen as acting attorney general so he could step into that role and launch investigations to help bolster Trump’s election fraud allegations, Clark had made a name for himself in the DOJ for actions that sometimes deviated from those of his colleagues.

The Justice Department Inspector General is investigating Clarks’ actions during the election season, and the DC Disciplinary Board Office is reviewing his conduct after the 2020 presidential election, a source familiar with the matter said.

On November 5, Clark refused to testify before the United States House special committee investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill, saying his conversations with Trump were protected by executive privilege. The committee voted to recommend contempt charges on December 1.

Clark is now tentatively scheduled to appear before the panel on Saturday, where he is expected to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, which could help avoid a contempt conviction. A contempt verdict by a US House majority would leave it up to the Department of Justice to decide whether to charge a former staff member.

Although Clarks’ electoral plot with Trump made headlines, less attention was paid to his more than 2-year tenure, during which he tried to use the environment office to take measures, including an unsuccessful attempt to punish left-wing protesters in Portland after the murder of George Floyd.

BOOK AND CONFIDENCE

Clark was no stranger to the Environment and Natural Resources Division when Trump appointed him Deputy Attorney General in 2017. During George W. Bush’s administration, he was an assistant to the Divisions Appeal Section. , forging a reputation for bookishness and self-assurance. lawyer willing to plead cases in all appellate courts in the country.

Prior to his appointment, Clark worked with Rosen at the law firm Kirkland & Ellis. He represented BP (BP.L) after the Deepwater Horizon spill and the United States Chamber of Commerce in its lawsuit challenging the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon emissions. In private practice, Clark questioned the science behind climate change, a position that led the Senate to delay his confirmation as Deputy Attorney General until October 2018.

At the DOJ, Clark reveled in debating with his colleagues as in a courtroom. On his desk he kept a copy of a book by conservative jurist Philip Hamburger claiming that federal agencies are in essence a deep state.

Paul Salamanca, one of his former assistants, said Clark was so attentive to the details that they once argued over the use of an Oxford comma. There were times when Jeff and I really disagreed, said Salamanca, who described Clark as both a wonderful friend and lawyer. Once he comes to a conclusion, it’s not that he’ll never change his mind, it’s that it takes hard work.

Sam Sankar, a former Justice Department prosecutor who is now part of the environmental group EarthJustice, said the Justice Department should oppose the political opportunity. Clark, he argued, saw it in a completely opposite way.

In late 2018 and early 2019, the department was developing a strategy on how to defend the government against a Vietnam War veteran who sued for denial of disability benefits.

The case, Kisor v. Wilkie, focused on a legal doctrine known as Auer Deference, a Supreme Court precedent that gives federal agencies latitude to interpret ambiguities in their regulations. The United States often cites Auer Deference as a defense when sued for its rules, but many conservatives believe that gives the government too much power.

Clark jumped into the fray, writing a note urging the solicitor general to argue that the Auer deference should be quashed, six sources said. He cited a Philippians biblical reference, Fear and Trembling, in one memo, and rebuked the Civil Division in another for not fighting forcefully to topple Auer because he likes to win.

In the end, then solicitor general Noel Francisco sided with the civilian division. Francisco did not respond to a request for comment.

MONSANTO CASE

Months after that dusting, Clark clashed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, which was investigating Monsanto for its use of a banned pesticide on research crops at its Maui facility, allegedly exposing workers to the product. toxic chemical.

Prosecutors wanted to indict Monsanto with a felony, two people familiar with the case said, prompting the company’s defense attorney to file a protest with then Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in an attempt to ‘prevent accusations.

Although the ENRD was not involved in the case, Clark began to prepare the ground for his killing, the sources said. In a March 15, 2019 meeting with prosecutors and Rosenstein, Clark described Monsanto as a large company with a great track record, a source said.

Rosenstein sided with Clark and ordered prosecutors not to prosecute the felony charges. Rosenstein declined to comment.

Instead, on November 21, 2019, the same day, Clark’s staff decided to convince Rosen to pursue the Summit case, Monsanto agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Through a spokesperson, a Monsanto lawyer declined to comment. A spokesperson for the US attorney’s office in California declined to comment.

FOCUS ON PORTLAND

In the summer of 2020, Portland erupted in 100 days of protests after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, agitators throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the Federal Courthouse.

The Justice Department has sought to quell protests with added security and charges against those who assaulted police or damaged federal property.

ENRD had no obvious role to play. Clark was determined to find one, according to notes he wrote to colleagues and sources familiar with the matter.

At first, he considered taking a civil action against Portland to hold it liable for damage to federal property, as part of a larger effort led by then Attorney General William Barr to explore ways to force the city to offer more protection. But he couldn’t find a viable status, according to a July 14, 2020 memo Clark wrote to Barr. When that legal route failed, Clark set his sights on protesters, a move Barr was unaware he was pursuing, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Clark created the ENRD Trespass Team and commissioned lawyers to find ways to use trespassing or nuisance laws to prosecute protesters with civil actions, cases and interviews.

The federal courthouse is under constant threat every night with vandalism or destruction due to the continued presence of lawless individuals, Clark wrote in a July 24 memo to prosecutors assigned to the intrusion team. Team members will need to work aggressively to protect the courthouse and restore order to Portland.

Prosecutors assigned to the team were baffled, according to two sources. While the ENRD enforces laws to protect federal lands, they said, trying to flex his muscles in Portland seemed far from the Divisions’ mission.

Clark persisted. He asked for the names of those arrested, according to memos and a source familiar with the matter, and called the U.S. prosecutor in Portland to present his ideas, according to department records.

In the end, former Oregon U.S. Attorney Billy Williams pushed back. Clark’s vision to file trespassing and nuisance complaints against protesters never came to fruition.

I never wanted to take an action that made no sense to me, said Williams, who said he was surprised to hear ENRD’s deputy attorney general talk about Portland. I thought this would only exacerbate the ongoing tension.

Six months later, when crowds of Trump supporters desecrated the U.S. Capitol, Clark did not address the idea of ​​re-entering the Trespass Team.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington. Editing by Ronnie Greene

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

