Boris Johnson: lessons must be learned after the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes





B oris Johnson said ministers will spare no effort to establish what was wrong with Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ case. Six-year-old mother-in-law Emma Tustin was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after being convicted of her murder while her father, Thomas Hughes, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter. Solihulls Local Child Safeguarding Partnership launched an independent review after it emerged in court that the boy had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, but they concluded there was no problem with protection. Speaking on a partial election campaign visit to north Shropshire, the Prime Minister said it was essential that lessons be learned from what happened. I just want to say, on the tragic and appalling case of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, like a lot of people, I have a hard time reading it, let alone understanding how people could behave like this towards a helpless little child. , did he declare. READ MORE I’m glad that justice was served, in the sense that they both received harsh sentences, but that’s absolutely no consolation, and what we need to make sure now is to learn the lessons from. this matter, we’re looking at exactly what happened, what else could have been done to protect this child. We are only at the beginning, but I can tell you this, we will spare no effort to find out exactly what went wrong in this appalling business. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he would make a statement on the case in parliament on Monday. We are determined to protect children from harm and when concerns are expressed we will not hesitate to take urgent and vigorous action, he said. We will not rest until we have the answers we need. Previously, Tustin, 32, had been jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 29 years at Coventry Crown Court. She fatally assaulted Arthur in the hallway of his home in Cranmore Road, Solihull on June 16, 2020, having previously abused, starved and poisoned him. During the trial, jurors overheard social workers from Solihull’s council visit the boy at Tustins’ home on April 17, 2020. The visit was requested after Arthur’s paternal grandmother, high school teacher Joanne Hughes, called the after-hours emergency social services team to report the bruises she had seen on the backs of the boys. Although social workers then examined Arthurs’ back and found a slight yellow bruise, they agreed with Tustin and Hughes that it was a happy household, with no cause for concern.

