A Laotian letter of thanks to President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the launching ceremony of the China-Laos railway on Friday that he was happy to receive a letter from some Laos who had studied in Shanghai and wanted to make their contribution to operation and development. of the railway.

The nine Laos graduated from the Shanghai Institute of Technology, and the letter was written on November 18 to express gratitude to China for preparing them as the first group of engineers and technicians to serve the first path of modern iron in Laos.

Xi said the future of Sino-Laot friendship lies in youth, and the foundation of connectivity lies in mutual understanding. He said China is willing to cultivate more talents for the China-Laos Friendship Route.

Here is a translation of the letter written in Chinese.

Dear President Xi,

We are the first class of Laotian railway engineers to graduate from Shanghai Institute of Technology. We are extremely excited and happy to write this letter to you at this historic moment, marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos, and the countdown to the opening of the China-Laos railway. All nine of us graduated this year, and we are very honored to join the forces to serve the China-Laos Railway and be the first group of engineers and technicians after it opened!

Looking back on our studies in China in recent years, we are delighted to see that we are both beneficiaries of Lancang-Mekong cooperation and witnesses of the China-Laos friendship. We are a very lucky generation of young Laotians. The knowledge we acquired at Shanghai University of Technology, especially the special approach to engineering training of the university’s ASciT program, changed our destiny. Learning in Shanghai allows us to catch up with China’s development in the new era, and with the world’s most advanced railway link from China to Laos and the heart of each of us.

In Shanghai, we received meticulous care and guidance, and made it our goal to be engineers to maintain both the China-Laos Railway and the China-Laos Friendship Bridge. There, we formed a deep friendship with our teachers. Together, we have created a WeChat “China-Laos Railway Hands” account in Chinese and Lao to promote the China-Laos Railway and the cultures of our two countries, and show the ambition and behavior of Chinese and Lao youth. .

We remember you said that China and Laos are good neighbors, good friends, good comrades and good partners who have a common future. As a Laotian saying goes, “Friends are blood relatives.” We have witnessed the precious friendship between our two countries at the most difficult times, as we provide each other timely mutual aid in the fight against the pandemic. We have personally felt that China and Laos share a common destiny. More fortunately, our alma mater set up the Belt and Road Lancang-Mekong Railway Connectivity Center and the Belt and Road China-Laos Railway Engineering Joint International Lab with the support of the Shanghai government. They have created better learning conditions for the Laotian students coming to study after us and allow them, along with their Chinese friends, to better connect with the world, and to better implement the Belt and Road initiative. that you proposed.

After we graduated, we returned to our hometown and started working. As a saying goes, “Remember the gift of farmland when you eat rice, and remember the grace of water when you eat fish.”

As we increasingly miss China, our second home, we also increasingly want to write to you. We know that it was your Belt and Road initiative that gave us the precious opportunity to study in China and the fulfillment of the dream of becoming Zhan Tianyous of Laos. [Zhan Tianyou (1861-1919) was the chief engineer responsible for construction of the first railway constructed in China without foreign assistance and is known as the “Father of China’s Railway.”]

Today we want to express our gratitude to China and also our thanks to you in writing this letter.

More importantly, the China-Laos Railway is about to be opened to traffic. Our greatest hope is to have the opportunity to meet you and our Chinese teachers and friends in Laos and on the China-Laos Railway in the future, so that you all can see our learning achievements and walk this promising road towards a bright future for our two countries.

We wish you good health and all the best!