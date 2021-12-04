Tweets from Pak embassy in Serbia criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan, allege non-payment of wages





NSO Group Spyware Used to Hack US Government Employees: Sources 04-12-2021 04-12-2021 IST Logo adorns wall on branch of Israeli company NSO Group | PC: AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner, File

Washington, December 4: The phones of 11 US State Department employees were hacked using technology from the Israeli group NSO, the world’s most infamous hacker company, a person familiar with the case.

The employees were all located in Uganda and included foreign service officers, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation. Some local Ugandan employees in the department appear to have been among the 11 hacked, the person said.

The hack is the first known instance of NSO Group spyware, known as Pegasus, used against US government personnel.

It was not known which person or entity used NSO technology to hack the accounts, nor what information was sought.

We are deeply concerned that commercial spyware such as NSO Group software poses a serious counterintelligence and security risk to U.S. personnel, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. at a press conference on Friday.

The news of the hacks, which was first reported by Reuters, comes a month after the U.S. Department of Commerce blacklisted NSO Group, banning the company’s use of U.S. technology.

And Apple sued NSO Group last week in an attempt to end its piracy of all iPhones and other Apple products, calling the Israeli company amoral mercenaries of the 21st century. “

State Department employees have been hacked into their iPhones, the person familiar with the matter said.

NSO Group said in a statement that it had terminated affected customers’ access to its hacking system, but did not specify who the customers were. The company said its spy technology is blocked from being hacked into US-based phones and only sells to licensed customers.

NSO has no way of knowing who the target customers are, as such we were not and could not have known about this matter, the company said.

In announcing the lawsuit, Apple sent worldwide notifications to people whose iPhones were hacked with Pegasus in countries ranging from El Salvador to Poland. Targeted State Department employees were one of them.

Apple declined to comment on the Uganda hacks on Friday.

Marketed to governments for use only against terrorists and criminals, Pegasus has been abused by NSO clients to spy on human rights activists, journalists and politicians from Saudi Arabia to Mexico, including prominent targets like the fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist. assassinated in his country’s consulate in Istanbul.

The NSO Group has been widely denounced for allowing such targeting, and its placement on the Commerce Department’s “Entity List last month was the first time a company outside of China had been added for violations of human rights law. human rights, “said Kevin Wolf, lawyer at Akin Gump and a former senior trade official in the Obama administration.

Analysts wonder if NSO Group can survive financially in such circumstances. Last week, Moody’s downgraded NSO Group’s financial outlook to negative, saying it was at risk of defaulting on more than $ 300 million in loans amid high uncertainty over its ability to sell new licenses. He said that NSO Group, which is a private company, has around 750 employees and 60 customers in more than 35 countries.

The impact on companies blacklisted by the Commerce Department, about half of which are Chinese, is often far greater than banning them from using American technology.

Wolf said many companies choose to avoid doing business with them altogether in order to eliminate the risk of an inadvertent breach and the legal fees associated with analyzing their capacity.

The Associated Press asked NSO Group ahead of Friday’s news if it could survive while on the entity list. Without responding directly, he said he was working through all appropriate channels to overturn the Commerce Department’s decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.varthabharati.in/world/tweets-from-pak-embassy-in-serbia-criticise-pm-imran-khan-allege-non-payment-of-salaries The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos