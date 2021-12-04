Trump furious at Mark Meadows for claiming positive Covid result came before Biden debate





Donald Trump is “furious” with his former chief of staff Mark Meadows for alleging in his new book that the former president had tested positive for the coronavirus a few days before his official disclosure.

A source “familiar with the thinking of the president” told CNN’s Gloria Borger that Mr. Trump was “furious with what was in the book.”

The former president is said to be “angry with Mark Meadows”.

Mr Meadows in his new book The Chiefs Chief claimed the former president tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A White House doctor attempted to prevent Mr. Trump from attending a rally in Pennsylvania when they learned of his report, according to an excerpt from the book reported by The Guardian.

Mr. Trump then underwent a second test with a more up-to-date kit which showed he was negative and he decided to keep the previous report a secret.

Eventually, he received a second positive test result and announced his report on October 2, three days after sharing the scene with Mr Biden.

However, within hours he denied the report and called it “fake news”. The story of me having COVID before or during the first debate is fake news. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have Covid prior to the debate, “Trump said in a statement.

The Republican leader had previously praised Mr Meadowss’ book and urged his supporters to pre-order it. If you want to learn more about the politics, the truth, our great administration, and the exciting accomplishments that have taken place in government, pre-order your copy now, he said.

The former White House chief of staff then retracted his request and retweeted Mr. Trump’s statement. In an interview with Newsmax, Mr Meadows said: “Well the presidents are right, this is fake news”.

“If you are actually reading the context of the book… this story describes a false positive,” he added.

Antony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, who had also served under the Trump administration, said he was unaware of the former presidents test.

I was certainly not aware of the positivity or negativity of his test. I’m not going to talk specifically about who is endangering whom, Mr Fauci said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Mr Meadows then downplays his claim in the new book is seen as an attempt to stay on the good books of his former boss amid speculation he would run for the White House again in 2024.

He is also cooperating with lawmakers on the special House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Mr Trump scoffed at it as an attempt to embarrass him and urged his allies to challenge the panel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-furious-mark-meadows-book-b1969022.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos