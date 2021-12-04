In Republicans’ Game of Thrones, someone has to step in and kill the King





The Republican Party in the United States has two huge questions hanging over it. Forgive me if this sounds like something from Game of Thrones, but GOP and GoT aren’t that different.

The first question the GOP needs to ask is whether someone should kill the King. The second question is, if so, who should do it. The king, of course, being Donald Trump. As the former president returned to UK screens the other night in his interview with Nigel Farage on GBNews, the problem was once again there, under bright and bold lights.

On the one hand, Trump is a fighter, an ugly and brutal murderer to be sure. But then, his democratic opposites are too. Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and all the other top Democrats pass Angela Rayner off as one of the Sisters of Mercy. There is nothing Democrats don’t lie about retaining power wherever they get it.

In this scenario (and you could also blame the Republican Party for the escalation of this situation in the 1990s), American politics is no longer a gentleman’s game, if it ever was. At all levels today, American politics is a contact sport in which both sides attempt to wipe out their opponents and completely destroy their lives.

In this game, Trump is a master. Indeed, he won the GOP nomination in 2016 because he insulted and intimidated all of his most likely rivals in typical playground fashion.

The argument for keeping him as the party’s candidate in 2024 is that he has the ugly fighting instincts, including revenge, needed to take on a party that has wasted the American public’s time for four years with made-up stories of Russian collusion.

But the downsides are just as obvious, and again they were there under bright lights. When asked by Farage about the last election, Trump still claims everything was rigged and the fact that he won a lot of votes means he won the election. This remains a matter of serious controversy on the American right.

Most Republican voters agree with Trump that the election was stolen, but Trump and his team have failed to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. True, they failed to prove that, rather than there being fraud around the edges, there was such fraud that Trump actually won.

Trump’s attempts to change the verdict after the November election were a constitutional disgrace. His attempts to have the vote overturned by his loyal and honorable Vice President Mike Pence were further outrage. And the way Trump (and the people in his immediate circle) instigated the mob to attack the Capitol on January 6 is something that shouldn’t normally be survived by a party or party leader.

Someone in Washington recently told me that you have to run for office with your best fighter. But while Trump may be tough, with the baggage he has now, can it really be said that he’s the best fighter in the GOP?

The question today is how the Republicans could present a Trumpish candidate without all of Trump’s baggage. Someone who accepts that the GOP can’t go back to offering yawning third-press Bushes candidates what they seemed to think they could until Trump made his way onto the stage. There are a number of figures that correspond to this bill.

One is Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida. Still only 43 (which makes him a baby in DC gerontocratic politics), DeSantis has many of the same popular political positions that brought Trump to power.

He has kept his condition as open as possible during the Covid era, with notable success, and anyone who has seen him speaking to a stadium crowd can see right away that he has what it takes, this time otherwise. another one. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is clearly positioning herself to run for the second post, if not the highest post itself. And there are other personalities, like Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state. Pompeo was one of the Trump administration’s most prominent stars. He has an impressive track record and was loyal to Trump, but he’s his own man. He would undoubtedly be one of the most impressive contenders in 2024 if he decided to get into the race.

But the problem still lurks in Mar-a-Lago, healing his wounds among the Walleye. Future Republican politicians and others are currently expected to perform a courteous dance around the ex-president. On the one hand, they want his blessing. On the other hand, they know that Trump can kill those he thinks he has.

A Republican candidate recently showed me a photo of them with Trump in Mar-a-Lago with a combination of pride and palpable shame.

This is why Glenn Youngkins’ recent victory to become governor of Virginia has been observed with such interest. Youngkin introduced a number of Trumpish policies, including cultural warfare issues such as the teaching of critical race theory in Virginia schools. But he did not seek Trump’s approval.

Trump realized this and then tried to claim Youngkins’ victory. But Youngkins’ skillful handling of The Donald immediately (and somewhat implausibly) suggested to people that this newly-elected governor could perhaps become a newly-elected president in 2024.

As timid as it may be, it all goes to show that the GOP must resolve the Trump issue at some point. Even if Trump decides not to run in 2024 (when he will be the same age as Joe Biden in 2020), he knows he retains his relevance as long as he leaves everyone guessing. And the one thing Trump likes more than loyalty is relevance. The current situation allows him to have both and so it is perfectly possible that he will wait another two years before announcing whether or not he will show up.

This would hamper the rest of the peloton for an intolerable length of time, in effect keeping all the other serious contenders hostage until the very last minute. Even if he doesn’t show up, it would be a typically selfish move on Trump’s part. But he wouldn’t mind. If he damages the GOP, so what? He never had a particular love for it. It was his vehicle (and often his enemy), never his friend.

And so we come back to the central question. Unless he declares himself soon, someone, at some point, will have to kill the king. The problem, as any potential candidate knows, is that whoever does will be immediately killed by Trump, who will direct all the force of his fire and fury against them.

The attack on the king can be done decently. The person could highlight all of the accomplishments of the Trump presidency, thank him for his service, and point out that the party wants to build on the significant accomplishments it has made to the United States and its allies.

But flattery will not be enough. Trump will kill the person anyway. But and here’s the crucial thing after the first person comes out of the starting blocks and gets shot by Trump, all of the other suitors can start to come out too. Not even Trump will be able to take them all down. Indeed, once the second place contenders are out of firing range, the real competition to be the Republican contender in 2024 can begin. Like it should be.

Democrats currently have an absolutely disastrous talent bank. So much so that they are seriously trying to push the bland and unlike Pete Buttigieg as a potential runner in 2024.

Republicans, on the other hand, have an unusually strong bench. But they have to start leading them. It requires that a person be a human sacrifice. Someone will have to volunteer. But who?

