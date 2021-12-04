Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Dehradun to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth around 18,000 crore today.

The Prime Minister will reach Dehraduns Parade Ground, the rally location at 12:30 p.m., Pradesh BJP Secretary General Kuldip Kumar said. Shortly after his arrival, he will inaugurate seven development projects and lay the foundation stone for 11 others, totaling more than 18,000 crore after which he will begin his speech at around 1 pm. The main projects to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi include the 120 MW Vyasi hydroelectric project and a 38 km long section of the Chardham all-season road project between Devprayag and Shrikot on the NH-58.

In addition, it will also inaugurate the widened 33 km section between Brahmapuri and Kaudiyala on the Rishikesh-Badrinath national road which is also part of the all-season road project.

Among the 11 development projects for which the first stones will be laid by PM Modi, include the Delhi-Dehradun highway which will reduce the distance between the two cities from 248 km currently to 180 km.

The total number of works underway for the development of national roads in Uttarakhand is 83 and is expected to be completed between 2021 and 2023, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from the junction of the Eastern Ring Road to Dehradun) will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 8,300 crore.

The project will be executed in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

For implementation, the entire length of Akshardham (starting point) to Dehradun will be divided into 4 sections.

Section 1 is being developed to 6 lanes with a 6L service road being in a built-up area, with full access control and is divided into 2 packages. Package 1 falls in the part of Delhi over a length of 14.75 km and over this 6.4 km is elevated, the official statement said.

Package 2 drops 16.85 km in Uttar Pradesh and 11.2 km is elevated. This section would start from Akshardham Temple near the Delhi-Meerut Highway (DME) and pass through the settlement of Geeta, Khajurikhas, Mandola, etc. This highway aims to relieve congestion in northeast Delhi and improve the development potential of the city of Tronica, MandolaVihar Yojana of the government of Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State of Art Parfumery and Aroma Laboratory (Center for Aromatic Plants) in Dehradun. The research done here will prove useful for the production of a variety of products including perfumes, soaps, disinfectants, air fresheners, incense sticks, etc., and will also lead to the establishment related industries in the region. It will also focus on the development of advanced varieties of high-yielding aromatic plants.

