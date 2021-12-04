Social media posts twist Biden’s old Tweet on travel ban





SciCheck Digest

On November 26, President Joe Biden restricted travel from eight African countries to slow the spread of the omicron variant. Conservative commentators misleadingly quoted a tweet from Biden from last year to say he was critical of the same travel ban put in place by then President Donald Trump. But that tweet was about a Trump immigration order targeting predominantly Muslim countries.

How is COVID-19 transmitted?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is spread from person to person, “most likely” if in close contact, about 6 feet from each other .

Scientists suspect the transmission is similar to the spread of the flu, with the virus spreading through respiratory droplets when infected people cough, sneeze, talk or breathe.

Although less likely, SARS-CoV-2 can also be spread by airborne transmission, that is, by small respiratory particles that persist in the air and can reach those over 6 feet away. according to the CDC. Evidence shows that such airborne transmissions have occurred in enclosed spaces, without adequate ventilation, and have involved exercising, shouting or chanting by the infected person, according to the CDC. Such transmission occurs after [p]prolonged exposure to these conditions, usually more than 15 minutes, according to the CDC.

The virus spreads more efficiently than the flu but not as efficiently as measles, which is one of the most contagious viruses and is spread through airborne particles, according to the CDC.

The incubation period, or how long before an infected person shows symptoms, is estimated to be around four to five days, but can be as long as 14 days, according to the CDC. There is some evidence that asymptomatic people can pass the virus on to others, although the CDC says there is a growing body of evidence as well. [that] suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have an asymptomatic infection and potentially less likely to pass SARS-CoV-2 to others.

It could also be possible for people to contract the disease by touching a contaminated surface and then touching their mouth, nose, or even eyes, but the risk is generally considered low, according to the CDC.

Whole story

The World Health Organization designated the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 as a variant of concern on November 26.

On the same day, President Joe Biden issued a policy restricting travel from southern Africa, where scientists first identified the variant. The eight affected countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Biden called the move, which sought to slow the spread of the variant in the United States, as “a precautionary measure until we have more information.” However, travel restrictions are most effective if they are implemented before a virus, or variant, begins to spread. The omicron variant has already started to spread and has now been detected in more than a dozen countries, including the United States

Less than a day after Biden’s announcement, conservative social media pages had targeted the president, but they made criticism based on a misrepresentation of a past position Biden had taken on immigration policies of Trump.

They branded Biden a “hypocrite,” pointing to a February 1, 2020 tweet. For example, the Portage County, Ohio, Republican Party posted the tweet on Facebook with this misleading claim: “And yet he imposes the same. travel ban. What a hypocrite!

Last year’s Biden tweet (below) was posted the day after then-President Donald Trump signed a policy restricting travel from China in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. But the policy Biden was addressing had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic or public health measures.

Trump has further diminished the United States in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban. This new African ban is designed to make it more difficult for blacks and brunettes to immigrate to the United States. It’s a shame, and we can’t let it succeed. https://t.co/oePD5eSAWY

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 2, 2020

In his tweet, Biden opposed an extension of Trump’s controversial ban to some foreign nationals from largely Muslim countries.

As a candidate, Trump had proposed “a total and complete stop of Muslims entering the United States”. This 2015 campaign pledge, and the resulting political initiatives to prevent Muslims from entering the country that followed, has come to be known as the “Muslim Ban”.

On January 31, 2020, Trump added six more countries – Burma (Myanmar), Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania – to the existing list of those affected by travel restrictions, including four in Africa. Hence Biden’s reference to a “new ‘African ban'”.

The same day Trump signed the policy, he also signed an independent measure restricting travelers from China due to the pandemic.

These were two separate and distinct policies. It’s clear who Biden was referring to as his tweet also included a link to his full statement opposing restrictions on people from majority Muslim countries. He said nothing about China or the pandemic.

This is not the first time that the two Trump-era policies signed on the same day have been confused. We wrote in April 2020 about a similar claim distorting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s opposition to restrictions on people coming from Muslim-majority countries as a criticism of the travel restriction linked to the pandemic.

We could not find any evidence on the public record at the time of Pelosi’s position on the Trump pandemic restriction.

As for Biden’s position, we have previously written about a comment he made on “xenophobia” during his campaign in Iowa on January 31, 2020. At that time, he said that ‘As the pandemic unfolds, Americans “need to have a president who they can trust what he’s saying about it, that he’s going to act rationally about it.” He added: “Now is not the time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia, hysterical xenophobia and sowing fear to lead the way for science.”

The next day, he wrote on Twitter: “We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We must show the way with science and not with Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia and fear-mongering. He is the worst person possible to lead our country through a global health emergency. “

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Biden’s remarks relate to travel restrictions in China.

But Biden did not refer to the travel restrictions imposed on China in his remarks, and his campaign said he was not talking about them.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfeld told CNN on April 3, 2020 that her “reference to xenophobia was about Trump’s long record of scapegoats as the virus was emerging from China.”

She also said Biden supported Trump’s decision to impose travel restrictions on China.

Biden himself addressed the issue during the last presidential debate: “I spoke about his xenophobia in a different context. It was not about closing the border to Chinese coming to the United States.

Despite this evidence, some prominent conservative figures still pointed out Biden’s tweet about restrictions on travelers from majority Muslim countries as though they were travel restrictions linked to the pandemic. Among those who did were Rep. Dan Crenshaw, former Arkansas governor and current Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee, commentator Glenn Beck and former Trump aide Dan Scavino.

Editor’s Note: The SciChecks COVID-19 / Vaccination project is made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation has no control over the editorial decisions of FactCheck.org, and the opinions expressed in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines, while reducing the impact of misinformation.

