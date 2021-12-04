The pandemic is an opportunity for economic transformation: President Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The COVID-19 pandemic must be used as an opportunity to fundamentally transform the economy to build resilience, said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Everyone has to have this desire for our economic resilience to exist because this pandemic also gives us an opportunity to (rise),” he noted on Friday in Denpasar, Bali. He further said he understood that the decline of Bali’s economic sector was caused by pandemic disruptions. Therefore, he urged his staff to do some soul-searching and find ways to fundamentally transform the economy, President Jokowi said. “Bali’s economy has experienced the (strongest) contraction compared to other provinces because indeed the tourism sector on which Bali relies is the sector that was the first to be affected and the sector that was the last to recover, “he noted. There are three things that need attention in terms of economic transformation, he said. First, we must increase the diversification of the economy so that it does not depend on a single sector, he stressed. “In contrast to the tourism sector, which has suffered a very big blow, the agricultural sector has indeed been able to survive. It even experienced positive growth compared to other sectors. Details like these need to be known to everyone, and we all need to understand what we need to do, ”Jokowi said. Related News: Hartarto Outlines Key Factors To Reach AEC 2025 Blueprint Goal Second, the tourism paradigm and governance must prioritize health and safety. The president revealed that tourism will completely change amid the pandemic because people will prioritize these two things. “Tourists will certainly avoid crowds and frequent close contacts because, after all, tourists need to be assured that their enjoyment of traveling is guaranteed, their health is guaranteed and they are not infected with the virus,” he said. Explain. Third, tourism in Bali must shift from mass tourism to green tourism which is social, cultural and environmental and follows the values ​​and philosophy of local Balinese wisdom which can build harmony and glorify nature, said President Jokowi. . “We must pursue the spirit of glorifying nature, humans and culture to welcome the future and we have a strong commitment to implement a green economy,” he added. He was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of National Development Planning Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of Communication and Information Technology Johnny G. Plate, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Danish Ambassador to Indonesia, Lars Bo Larsen, and Governor of Bali Wayan Koster during the visit. Related news: Supporting the digital transformation of MSMEs as an economic backbone: Head of DPR

