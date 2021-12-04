Big embarrassment for the government of Imran Khan; Sri Lankan lynched to death in Pakistan; Embassy in Serbia mocks PM





After a Sri Lankan citizen was lynched to death for blasphemy in the town of Sialkot, Pakistani Punjab, sentences poured in.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called it a “very embarrassing day” for Pakistan, while on the other hand, the people of that country are themselves upset by the shocking event.

Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who worked in a factory in Sialkot, was beaten to death by a mob accused of blasphemy and later his body was burned.

Following the trend of videos and related images on social media, politicians, diplomats, social workers and common people also expressed their anger over this incident and called on the government to pay attention to the emerging fundamentalism in the country.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: The horrific self-defense attack on the Sialkot factory and the fiery fire by the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are underway.

President Arif Alvi tweeted: I appreciate the swift action taken by the Prime Minister and the government of Pakistan. The Sialkot incident is really very sad and shameful, and nothing religious at all. Islam is a religion that has established canons of deliberative justice rather than collective lynchings.

Embarrassing day for Pakistan

Pakistan found itself in an embarrassing situation after the country’s embassy in Serbia Twitter account posted a parody video, with a caption saying: “I’m sorry, Imran Khan, I have no other option.

“How long do you want us government officials Imran Khan to remain silent and continue working for you unpaid over the past three months while our children have been kicked out of school due to the non-payment of tuition fees? Is this Pakistan’s (new) Naya era? the embassy’s verified username tweeted.

The episode came as a huge embarrassment for Imran Khan’s government which was embroiled in costly military purchases amid a looming economic crisis, a precedent he had previously denied before accepting how inflation crippled the functioning of government.

Pak PM Imran Khan faces criticism on social media after a video shared by the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia highlighted the non-payment of diplomats’ salaries.

Watch the video to learn more. # ViralVideo #Pakistan #Serbia #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/n5XB0pvafE

– TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 3, 2021

There has been significant outrage among Pakistani Twitter users, with some suggesting that strict action needs to be taken for those behind the tweet. Some also questioned the veracity of the tweet and suggested that the handle could have been hacked, while others rushed to make memes.

The video has now been taken down, as reported by CNBC. The video included a parody song with the verse Aapne ghabrana nahi hai, loosely translated into an often-repeated phrase by the Prime Minister which means you don’t have to worry.

The tweets were quickly deleted and the Pakistani Foreign Ministry released an explanation. He said the social media pages of the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia had been compromised. He said the embassy and its employees were unrelated to the tweet and the Twitter account was hacked.

The Pakistani Embassy in Serbia’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked.

Messages posted on these accounts do not originate from the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia.

– MoFA spokesperson (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021

Even though Islamabad quickly went into damage control mode, the tweet drew new attention to the grim situation in Pakistan and its struggling economy. Damage control and public denial are inconsistent with Imran Khan’s own revelation that the government was unable to carry out routine tasks due to lack of funds.

Inflation and the economic crisis

In October this year, it was reported that inflation in Pakistan had reached its highest level in 70 years, prompting opposition parties to stage protests. Food prices have reportedly doubled in Pakistan, with oil, sugar, bread and chicken hitting record highs.

“The country is paying the price for inflation, economic devastation and unemployment, and the administration has no idea that it is not only the poor who are suffering, but also those in white collar positions.” said Shahbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition Muslim League Pakistan (N).

According to official figures released by Pakistan on December 1, the country’s inflation rate in November was 11.5%, down from 9.2% in October.

Inflation statistics for South Asian countries (via Twitter)

Inflation has increased around the world, mainly due to costs associated with the pandemic. In October, the consumer price index in the United States rose 6.2% from the previous month. Annual inflation in Europe reached 4.1 percent, the highest level in 13 years. This is the fastest price increase since 1990.

Yes, there has been inflation, and it has hurt the working class, and the consumption of electricity, oil and ghee is increasing in our country, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in an interview with journalist Kashif Abbasi on a private television channel.

“There are two other causes for the rise in global markets, in addition to supply chain issues from the pandemic. The first is that oil and gas prices have resumed their upward trend. During the coronavirus outbreak, oil and gas-producing countries cut production as demand for fuel declined, Urdu Sabnam Kalimi, professor of finance at the University of Maryland, told BBC.

A dried fruit market in Pakistan. Food prices have skyrocketed in the country. (via Twitter)

“Now that the global lockdown is over, demand for oil and gas has again increased dramatically around the world. Oil and gas producing countries, especially Russia, are unable to increase production at a rate fast enough to keep up with rising prices, ”added the professor.

Inflation in Pakistan and the resulting economic crisis are the result of global market shocks as well as some problems of its own making. Now that the tweet has exposed new demands in the country, more deliberate corrective actions could be expected.

At present, the Pakistani government aims to fight inflation by increasing agricultural productivity to ensure food security and self-sufficiency in order to counter food inflation by offering agricultural loans. He has also been in talks with the International Monetary Fund to seek relaxation of the terms and conditions of an economic package.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eurasiantimes.com/embarrassment-imran-khan-govt-sri-lankan-man-lynched-to-death-in-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

