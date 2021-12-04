Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan orders investigation of Sri Lankan burnt for blasphemy





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called a shameful day for Pakistan the fire of a Sri Lankan manager of a factory in Sialkot by a crowd and announced that he was personally overseeing the investigation, ARY NEWS reported .

In a message from his personal Twitter account, the prime minister said the horrific self-defense attack on a factory in Sialkot and the burning fire of a Sri Lankan manager was a day of shame for Pakistan.

I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law, he said, announcing that arrests were in progress.

Let us know! What kind of content would you like to see from us this year?

– HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In response, the Sri Lankan high commission in Islamabad urged Pakistanis to allow justice.

In a brutal and horrific incident, an Islamist mob in Pakistan lynched and then burned a Sri Lankan after accusing him of blasphemy in Punjab province.

Following the incident, Imran Khan on Friday ordered an investigation into the horrific lynching of a Sri Lankan man by a Pakistani mob over allegations of blasphemy.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot earlier today, where hundreds of men, enraged at the blasphemy incident, gathered outside the factory from nearby areas and the tortured to death before burning his body in public.

It is claimed that most of them were activists and supporters of the ultra-radical Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party.

Several videos circulated on social networks showing hundreds of men gathered at the site surrounding the body of the Sri Lankan national. They chanted TLP slogans.

(with contributions from the agency)

(To receive our electronic paper daily on WhatsApp, please click here. We allow sharing of the PDF document on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Posted on: Friday December 03, 2021 11:23 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/world/day-of-shame-for-pakistan-pak-pm-imran-khan-orders-probe-into-sri-lankan-man-burnt-over-blasphemy-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos