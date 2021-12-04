Jokowi: I speak loudly to the national police chief replace the regional police chief can not control the state agenda





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated that the engine of national economic growth was investment, not the state budget (APBN) which contributed only 15%. Therefore, Jokowi demanded that the ranks of the national police participate in guarding the investment so that it can blossom and come true. ” What does that mean ? 85% of the flow of money, economic growth is in the private sector and state-owned enterprises. So if there are any disruptions in the field of investment, keep them and accompany them so that every investment can really be made because the main driving force of our economy is there, ”Jokowi said during a briefing to the head of the regional unit (Kasatwil) 2021 at the Temple Ballroom, The Apurva Kempinski Hotel, Badung Regency, Bali Province, Friday (3/12). Jokowi explained that currently investments are not only made in Java, but also outside of Java. According to him, investments outside of Java are larger, at around 51.7%, compared to Java, which contributes around 48%. “I also confided the head of the national police, the Kapolda who can not keep is warned, it is difficult not to be in charge, can not solve the things related to the big agenda of our country, sorry I am loud, speak loudly, cannot be replaced, ”he explained. The former mayor of Solo explained that the Indonesian economy itself is now starting to recover after previously being in a negative position due to the pandemic. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the national economy is still at minus 2.19%, then in the first quarter of 2021, it started to improve at minus 0.74%. Jokowi explained that in the second quarter of 2021, Indonesia’s economy jumped by about 7.07%. In July, the Delta variant spread so that the government imposed restrictions on the mobility of people, which caused the national economy to fall again to 3.51%. Jokowi expects the national economy in the fourth quarter of 2021 to grow in the range of 4.5-5.5%. “If the control is still like this, now in 2022 the economic recovery will be observed, for example conditions, situations like the one we are facing now, and the engine of economic growth is investment”, a- he declared. [rhm]

