Origins of Covid: Donald Trump diffuses new theory from Wuhan laboratory in podcast





Former US President Donald Trump went into detail with a crazy theory about what happened in Wuhan when Covid-19 first emerged.

“What happened in Wuhan – I don’t think you wanted to know.”

This is how former US President Donald Trump answered questions about the theory of Covid-19 laboratory leaks in a conversation with Australian Sharri Markson, published on Saturday.

Speaking in a 30-minute long interview on the What Really Happened in Wuhan podcast, Mr Trump said there were likely photographs of body bags piling up outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology. when Covid-19 first appeared in early 2020.

“I think it’s a terrible situation,” he said.

“Common sense tells you that (the coronavirus) is most likely, when I say the most likely, like 95%, is from the Wuhan lab.

“I don’t know if they had bad thoughts or if it was blatant incompetence, but somehow… it came from the Wuhan lab. When you mention that in the United States, they’ve gone completely crazy. I do not know why.”

Mr Trump said he had heard theories about bodies on the streets but had no evidence.

“I started to hear stories that you have too, that there were a lot of body bags outside the lab,” he told The Australian.

“People said there were a lot of people lying in the streets of Wuhan. And there were bodybags.

“That’s what I hear and I heard that a long time ago. If they had body bags, that was a small indication, wasn’t it?

“I don’t know for sure but it was a rumor… I don’t know where it came from, it was probably China.

“There were a lot of rumors that there were dead people… on the street… in that area near the lab.

“I heard there were (pictures).”

The theory of laboratory leaks is not new. China refutes claims the pandemic started in a lab.

When Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the pandemic, China responded by imposing sanctions on Australia.

Relations between the two countries are still strained and leaders Scott Morrison and Xi Jinping have not spoken despite Canberra’s repeated attempts to reach common ground.

Markson herself has been targeted by China for reporting on the theory.

Chinese government propaganda newspaper China Daily tweeted the following message in August to its 4.2 million followers: “Australian journalist Sharri Markson is actively stoking the flames of the Wuhan lab leak conspiracy theory and politicizing investigations on the origins of Covid with the right-wing circle in the United States. “

China Daily reporter Xu Pan Yiru said in a video on Markson’s reporting, “If you think about the Wuhan lab leak theory, you would probably think that the US media played a major role in promoting it. of the plot.

The theory of laboratory leaks conflicts with findings from the World Health Organization, which found in March that the pandemic had most likely spread from animals to humans.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously told Markson that there was “enormous, albeit indirect, evidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the focal point of this.”

“The cumulative evidence that can be seen points singularly to the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” he said.

“The most likely origin of Covid-19 was a laboratory leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology – it is certainly a probability, and probably a certainty,” added John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence administration.

He said that if the virus had naturally passed from bats to humans via the Wuhan wet market, which was the widely accepted theory, that would not explain why the Chinese government acted the way it did in the weeks and months after the virus first appeared.

