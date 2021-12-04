Donald Trump thought Mark Meadows’ book was stupid





Mark Meadows really thought Donald Trump would love his new book.

In the weeks leading up to the launch of his soon-to-be-released memoir on President Trump’s service, the former GOP congressman and former White House chief of staff has privately told others about how Trump would appreciate the book, according to two people familiar with the matter. Meadows, who remained a loyalist and particularly sycophantic adviser to Trump long after Trump’s presidency, relied on his former boss, as well as other MAGA notables, to enthusiastically promote and endorse the book to help juice sales.

He thought Trump was going to love it, one source attests.

Well, Mark Meadows was wrong.

On Wednesday, The Guardian released an excerpt from Meadows’ upcoming book, The Chiefs Chief. The former senior Trump official wrote that the president tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before his October 2020 debate with Joe Biden, then nonetheless continued with an appearance on the debate stage because Trump has interpreted a subsequent negative test to be correct rather than its initial positive.

During this week of sprinting towards damage control, Meadows attempted to play him as just an innocent and fun coincidence!

But in his efforts to write a bestselling book, Meadows apparently failed to fully understand that what he had confessed amounted to a massive cover-up, led by Trump and himself, that unnecessarily endangered the lives of staff. family, military families and various White House guests, as well as current President Joe Biden. Whether Meadows realized it or not, it’s an amazing story. Meadows and Trump have kept the positive test a secret not only from the public, but also from a number of other prominent officials and senior administration officials, some of whom are now expressing their displeasure or even complete disgust with the admission. from Meadows.

I was unaware as the First Lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, a former senior Trump official who has publicly broken up with the ex-president and his family, told the Daily Beast on Friday. My staff helped with White House events, putting them at risk along with everyone. It’s disappointing but not surprising that as [Melania Trumps] I was never made aware of the positive test of the then president. I’m not sure if Ms. Trump has been briefed, but I hope not, as East Wing staff helped organize some White House events during this time.

1229361543

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks on his phone as he waits for US President Donald Trump to leave the White House on October 30, 2020.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Publicly, the twice-indicted former president has played the false card this week. Meadows, somewhat disconcertingly, tried to play the same card, focusing on how the media had bizarrely focused on a false positive less than a week before Trump was in hospital in pain. severe symptoms of COVID.

But behind the scenes, while Meadows seems to be finding a way to thread the needle and agree with the former president, Trump’s dissatisfaction with Meadows this week was volcanic.

According to two sources with knowledge of the matter and another person close to Trump, the ex-president has spent an inordinate amount of the past few days privately denouncing Meadows, the briefing revelation and, of course, the mass media. coverage of the issue.

Whether in conversations with confidants, social friends on the phone, or in person, Trump has been keen to aggressively berate his former chief of staff behind his back this week. The former president, for example, said he did not know in advance that Meadows was putting this garbage on the positive test in his memoir, two people said.

It’s a about-face from the gushing praise Trump heaped on Meadows’ book in a statement in October. Around this time, Trump called The Chiefs Chief a fantastic book about politics, truth, our great administration, and the exciting accomplishments that have taken place in government, adding that it would make an incredible Christmas present.

The source close to the ex-president said that at one point in the past few days Trump lamented that Meadows was so succinct and stupid with his book.

Meadows declined to comment for this story on Friday. A Trump spokesperson also did not comment.

As Trump trashes Meadows behind the scenes, Meadows continues to try to clean up his embarrassment for Trump.

Meadows began fighting the damage the same day the Guardian article was published, the same day Trump publicly denounced the information in pro-Trump briefs effusively.

Well the president is right, this is fake news, ”Meadows told Newsmaxs Rob Schmitt of the claim in his own book. The former White House chief of staff claimed that his account of the fear of the coronavirus before the Trump debate was taken out of the context of Trumps testing negative later.

But the appearance of Newsmax does not seem to have been enough to stem the damage. Meadows, who was the frontrunner to be the Trumps 2024 campaign manager until this episode, has now spent the last week telling the anecdote, including an appearance on the obscure Real Americas Voice network where he acknowledged that the attempt to stem the negative headlines was not working. “We have tried to correct the record but thank you for allowing me to correct the record with you today,” he told an Americas Voice presenter.

And yet, despite Meadows’ best efforts, it’s not entirely clear that Trump’s second negative test on debate day was correct. Her negative results appear to come from an antibody test, which the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend for diagnosing a current infection. Antibody tests detect cases of previous infection due to the presence of antibodies developed to repel infection and may not be present in the early stages of COVID-19.

In his book, Meadows described Trump as looking grim and groggy on the day of debate, “moving slower than usual” and having lost a recent bout of gravel in his voice.

Days later, Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center with a confirmed case of COVID-19. And after Trump was admitted to the hospital, debate moderator Chris Wallace said the narrow window between debate and diagnosis made him “think [Trump] had the coronavirus during the debate. “

And if Meadows’ book wasn’t bad enough for him, there are signs it could affect his legal case to avoid testifying before the Jan.6 Committee, further complicating his relationship with Trump.

Politico reported on Wednesday that Democratic members of the Jan.6 inquiry believe his book undermines Meadows’ attempts to avoid testifying before the executive privilege commission. The discussion of the books on the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurgency, Representative Adam Schiff told Politico, could constitute a waiver of executive privilege.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-thought-mark-meadows-book-was-fucking-stupid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos