“Historic starting point”: the railway line between China and Laos inaugurated, World News





As part of the Belt and Road initiative signed by President Xi Jinping, a rail line linking China and Laos was inaugurated on Friday. The line connects the Chinese city of Kunming to the Laotian capital Vientiane. The 1,000 km-long high-speed railway cost $ 6 billion. Inaugurating the line, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Laotian counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith attended a virtual ceremony. Earlier the same day, Xi, at a meeting, said the countries were at “a new historic starting point.” “China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Laos, promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, and continue to build an unwavering China-Laos community with a common future,” he said. he declared. China hopes to extend the line through Thailand and Malaysia to Singapore. The line was built by a Chinese state-owned company, with China holding a 70 percent stake. Read also | China should brace for ‘dire consequences’ if it precipitates crisis in Taiwan, says Blinken According to reports from the Xinhua News Agency, there are various tunnels and bridges on the road. The bridge ratio stands at 87 percent in the Chinese section and in the Laotian section it reaches 63 percent. This includes Ban Ladhan Mekong Bridge, Luang Prabang Mekong Bridge, Ban Sen No.2 Tunnel, and Ban Nakok Tunnel. Economists have warned that the project could make it difficult to repay Laos’ external debt. Scott Morris of the Center for Global Development in Washington, speaking to The Associated Press, said this project will generate very positive economic returns for China, while it will be more difficult to analyze the economic benefits for Laos . However, the Laos state news agency, KPL, claimed the move was an attempt to convert the Southeast Asian country “from a landlocked country to a land linked country.” Chinese media said the project would benefit both countries. (With contributions from agencies)

