Prime Minister Modi is likely to sign the draft India-UAE free trade agreement in Dubai in January 2022





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Dubai next month where he could formalize the proposed India-UAE free trade agreement with the country’s top leaders, an official source said. “Talks are underway for the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Dubai in early January 2022, but the date has not been set. It is highly likely that the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will be formally signed during the visit, “the official said. Modi is also likely to visit the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 and visit the Indian Pavilion. India and the United Arab Emirates are trying to speed up negotiations on the proposed CEPA so that all details can be worked out before the visit. Schedules to provide increased market access for goods and services have not yet been finalized. Attempts are underway to complete national consultations with industry and other relevant ministries and departments as soon as possible, the official said. An official team from the United Arab Emirates will travel to New Delhi from December 6 to 10 for the third round of the India-UAE CEPA and negotiations are expected to be concluded by the end of the round, according to the ministry of Commerce and Industry. It is more difficult for India to make final decisions on CEPA as it has a large number of sectors to protect. The UAE, on the other hand, has zero or very low tariffs on the majority of items, and as a result, it is easier for them to become part of free trade agreements. UAE import duties on goods are insignificant except on a few items such as soft and sugary drinks, alcohol, tobacco, and a few more labor-intensive products. India will need to gain increased market access for these products, the source said. Market access for services, including mutual recognition agreements, would also be crucial. Indian industry, however, is somewhat worried about CEPA as it is uncertain how it would adapt to increased competition. On Friday, Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with representatives of the aluminum, copper, and chemical and petrochemical industry as part of the ongoing multi-stakeholder consultations related to the India-UAE CEPA negotiations. Indian industry is concerned about India-CEPA and the vulnerability it could make to their sectors if tariffs are significantly reduced, the official said. The Minister highlighted the potential benefits of the proposed CEPA agreement for labor-intensive industries, as well as the beneficial spin-offs, including increased investment, job creation and job opportunities. employment, according to an official statement. Industry representatives were also briefed on the strategic importance of the agreement which encompasses deeper bilateral economic engagement and broader market access, the statement added. India-UAE trade The United Arab Emirates is India’s third largest trading partner despite declining exports and imports in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. India’s exports to the United Arab Emirates were valued at $ 16.7 billion while imports from the country were $ 26.6 billion. The United Arab Emirates is also one of the top 10 investors in India with investments estimated at 11 billion dollars made by the United Arab Emirates since 2000, more than half of which is in the form of FDI. It is also home to around 3.5 million Indians and generates significant remittances.

