Vulnerable countries should guide the terms of the “pandemic treaty”

Following the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for the creation of a binding “pandemic treaty” that will guide the world’s response to any future pandemic. The WHO recommendation has broad support, and this is encouraging because it shows that at the very least, most of the world realizes that we must try to learn the lessons learned from the current pandemic.

Perhaps the biggest lesson is best expressed by the old adage, “A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.” In any global agreement on how to respond to a pandemic, norms and priorities must be set according to the countries most at risk and the poorest in technical and material resources, and not, as is generally the case, to be dictated by positions of relative comfort by developed nations.

The call for a pandemic treaty is actually nothing new, although the topic only gained public attention this week. On March 30, 24 heads of government issued a joint statement urging the creation of a global accord; among those from our part of the world who signed the declaration were Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and President Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

The recommendation received little attention at the time, unfortunately. So, the appearance of the Omicron variant is somewhat of an object lesson in why the idea should have received more attention: the uneven distribution of vaccines and other resources to fight the pandemic and the lack of Coordinated response measures are what allows potentially dangerous mutations of the coronavirus to develop and spread.

“Omicron demonstrates why the world needs a new pandemic deal. Our current system deters countries from alerting others to the threats that will inevitably land on their shores,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, earlier this week.

The reaction to the discovery of the Omicron variant is a good example of why some countries might not want to share information. The discovery was announced by South Africa on November 25, not because the variant necessarily originated in South Africa (although it may have; no one knows for sure yet), but because South Africa does more genome sequencing on virus samples than other countries. The immediate response from almost every other country in the world (including the Philippines) was to ban travel from South Africa, which led the latter to complain of being punished for making the discovery. and to imply that she might not be so willing to share the same kind of information again.

Some of the issues that led to what Tedros called a “fragmented and disjointed response, fostering misunderstanding, misinformation and mistrust” to the Covid-19 pandemic include the uneven distribution of materials such as personal protective equipment (PPE), test kits and vaccines; patents and intellectual property issues; a lack of sharing of research and technical knowledge, such as China’s initial attempts to keep the discovery of the coronavirus silent and the subsequent stubborn refusal to allow a proper investigation into its origin; and inconsistency and often conflicting response measures such as travel restrictions and testing and quarantine requirements.

As we have seen with the spread of Covid-19 in all its variants, leaving any country or region without sufficient resources to respond to the pandemic in the same way that the best-equipped countries simply make continuation inevitable. the spread of the pandemic. Across Africa, where the Omicron variant is believed to have evolved, the average vaccination rate is only around seven percent, and because of this, the variant has easily found its way to countries who thought they were protected by immunizing 60 or 70 percent or more of their populations.

Right now, every country understands what it needs to fight a pandemic, but the problem that has yet to be resolved is that countries don’t understand what others need. Therefore, the most vulnerable should be allowed to take the lead in setting the benchmarks for any global pandemic deal in order for it to be effective.