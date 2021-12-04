The Descending Path to Growth: Can Xi Jinping Avoid Crisis During China’s Economic Transition

SSince Deng Xiaoping changed the course of Chinese economic policy in 1978, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has amassed an impressive record of economic growth. Beginning as a poverty-stricken agricultural society under a rigid socialist regime, the country has grown steadily and rapidly to become the second largest economy in the world and has carved out a growth path whose strength and longevity are historically unprecedented.

Over the course of the 21st century, the PRC has become a close competitor to the United States and other developed countries in terms of economic and political might. He deploys this power in multiple ways that explicitly challenge US leadership in global economic and political spheres. If the PRC manages to maintain recent growth rates of around 6% per year, it will soon overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy and improve its ability to challenge the United States’ global leadership position, which has been a pillar of stability since the world war. II. The United States and its allies had hoped that the PRC would become a responsible player in a liberal international order, but those hopes have been undermined in recent years by China’s increasingly apparent mercantilist economic policies, aggressive expansion of the United States. its political power, the resurgence of state-owned enterprise domination, and the increasingly obvious suppression of political freedoms and traditional cultures within its sphere of influence.

However, many economists and political analysts question whether the PRC’s mercantilist and top-down economic system is sustainable in the medium to long term. A number of trends suggest weaknesses in the traditional economic and political structures that have propelled growth in China: growing private and public sector debt, unfavorable demographic developments, a return to the priority of state-owned enterprises over private enterprises. , continued dependence on an export market. oriented economic system, growing weaknesses of the financial system, dependence on external suppliers of commodities and technology, persistent economic and geographic inequalities and continued dependence on external financing. Recent economic data shows that bankruptcies are increasing, returns on investment are decreasing, and capital controls are contributing to unrealistic assessments of the internal capital stock and the housing stock.

In addition, regulations stifle innovative sectors of the economy, and opaque and unregulated consumer finance products undermine central bank monetary policy and contribute to excessive debt among consumers and small businesses. The purchasing power of consumers which is systematically too low to absorb national production, as well as the incentives to increase this production, have resulted in sustained trade surpluses which create a closed loop of increased investment in the manufacturing sector and the need for growing markets. More recently, US-led efforts to deny China access to certain high-tech products and materials have exposed China’s vulnerabilities in key sectors like telecommunications and semiconductors.

This dynamic is reflected in trade tensions with developing countries and in economically questionable investments in the developing world. These tensions, together with the weakening of developing world markets by subsidized production from the PRC, are increasingly causing costly disruptions in trade flows and putting pressure on the public banking system, which is the source of the crisis. Most of the external financing.

If the growing problems with the current Chinese economic model cause a significant slowdown in growth or even a sustained recession in the PRC, it would have a substantial impact on the United States and its allies in two important ways. First, given that the PRC is the world’s second-largest economy (or, in some cases, the largest) and has been a growth engine for the economies of Europe and the rest of Asia, a slowdown in growth or a recession in China would likely lead to a global slowdown or recession. Second, because growth is of immense political importance in the PRC, it justifies the authoritarian system of governance, a significant slowdown or recession could lead to political instability. Given Chinese nationalist rhetoric and revengeful ambitions towards Taiwan, political instability could in turn motivate risky military activities that degenerate into confrontations with democratic, market-oriented countries. From the United States’ perspective, a slowdown could exacerbate already severe trade and economic tensions, especially if nationalist forces in China seek to make the United States the scapegoat for its internal problems.

In summary, a better understanding of the weaknesses of the PRC’s growth model and its potential weaknesses would allow policymakers to design targeted tools where needed to support US policy objectives, whether economic or political. , and to deter the aggression of the PRC or the undermining of American economic interests. . Policy tools such as trade tariffs, export controls, and limitations on direct investment and access to US financial markets could have a significant impact on Chinese performance. A more solid understanding of the impact of these tools would help the United States and its allies to develop comprehensive strategies to meet the Chinese economic and political challenge.

Even operating over a period of more than twelve months, many financial analysts have started to describe the ongoing economic challenges in the PRC. The general public, including political opinion leaders and government analysts, have generally not understood the extent of the danger of an economic crisis in China. Instead, the common assumption is that growth in the PRC, while posing a continuing economic threat to the US economy, is unlikely to run out of steam.

This white paper takes a different point of view, exploring the structural weaknesses that characterize the current Chinese economic model and the recent policy changes initiated by President Xi Jinping. His working hypothesis is that the combination of these two factors will result in a significant weakening of the dynamic growth that China has enjoyed since Deng Xiaoping put his country on a more western growth path in the late 1970s. At a minimum, various factors will slow growth to levels more characteristic of modern developed economies; and in the extreme, these factors can eventually lead to negative growth and a weakening of the political force that underlies the dictatorship of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Read the full research paper here .