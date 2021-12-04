Imran Khan learns of Sialkot’s lynching amid the backlash; “Shameful day for Pakistan”





After facing backlash from all corners, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan finally broke his silence on the horrific Sialkot incident. Noting the incident in which a mob lynched a Sri Lankan national before setting his body on fire, Khan called it “a day of shame for Pakistan”. Khan stressed that he was “overseeing the investigation” of the incident and assured that all those responsible would be “punished with all the severity of the law”.

The horrific self-defense attack on the Sialkot factory and the burning down of the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are ongoing

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

Earlier today, Chief Minister of Punjab (Pakistan) Usman Buzdar called the incident a very tragic incident and ordered the Inspector General of Police to investigate and report it. within 24 hours. “Every aspect of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted. Action should be taken against those who bring justice themselves,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Subsequently, a large contingent of police was deployed to the region to control the situation. However, no arrests have been made to date.

The victim allegedly tore up a Tehreek-e-Labbaik poster

Speaking to the media, a Pakistani official said: “Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan national, allegedly removed and tore up a Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) hardline poster in which Quranic verses were inscribed and threw in the trash. factory workers saw it and spread the word. “The official pointed out that upon hearing what Kumara had done, hundreds of men began to gather outside the factory from neighboring areas, most of whom were activists and supporters of the TLP. The crowd dragged the suspect (the national Sri Lankan) from the factory and severely tortured him. After he succumbed to his injuries, the crowd burned his body before the police got there, ”the official said.

Imran Khan’s government recently lifted the TLP ban after signing a secret deal with it, following which its leader Saad Rizvi and more than 1,500 activists accused of terrorism were released from prison. In return, the TLP had ended its week-long sit-in in Pakistan’s Punjab province after withdrawing its deportation request from the French ambassador on the issue of blasphemous cartoons in France.

