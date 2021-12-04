PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs 18,000 cr in Dehradun today

Image source: PTI (FILE). PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth around Rs 18,000 cr in Dehradun today.

PM Modi in Dehradun : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Dehradun to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore today.

“The visit will particularly focus on road infrastructure improvement projects, which will make travel smoother and safer, and also increase tourism in the region. This is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen connectivity in areas that were once considered distant, ”the Prime Minister’s office said.

Prime Minister Modi is due to launch the electoral campaign for the next Uttarakhand assembly elections by addressing Dehradun at a rally on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for eleven development projects. This includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from the junction of the Eastern Ring Road to Dehradun) which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 8,300 crore. This will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun by six hours. about 2.5 hours. It will have seven major interchanges for connectivity at Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. It will have the largest elevated wildlife corridor in Asia (12 kilometers) for unlimited movement of wildlife.

In addition, the 340-meter-long tunnel near Dat Kaali Temple in Dehradun will help reduce the impact on wildlife. In addition, several animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section to avoid collisions between animals and vehicles. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will also have provisions for rainwater harvesting at 500 meter intervals and over 400 water refill points. The entirely new Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Alignment Project, connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar, will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 2000 crore. It will provide seamless connectivity and also reduce travel time from Delhi to Haridwar.

The Haridwar Ring Road project from Manoharpur to Kangri, which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 1600 crore, will give residents respite from traffic jams in Haridwar city, especially during peak tourist season, and will also improve connectivity with the Kumaon area. The Dehradun – Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh) road project, which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1,700 crore, will reduce travel time and provide seamless connectivity between the two locations. It will also stimulate interstate tourism.

The Najibabad-Kotdwar road widening project will reduce travel time and also improve connectivity to Lansdowne. According to the official statement, a bridge over the Ganga River next to Laksham Jhula will also be built. The world famous Lakshman Jhula was built in 1929, but has now been closed due to reduced carrying capacity. The bridge to be constructed will have a glass deck for pedestrians and will also allow light vehicles to travel.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Child Friendly City Project, Dehradun, to make the city child-friendly by making the roads safer for their journeys. The foundation stone for projects related to the development of water supply, roads and drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of over Rs 700 crore will also be laid. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to develop smart spiritual cities and modernize tourism-related infrastructure, the foundation stone for infrastructure development works in Shri Badrinath Dham and Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham will be laid.

In addition, a new medical school in Haridwar will be built at a cost of over 500 crore rupees. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate seven projects, including those aimed at making travel safer by tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region. These projects include the Lambagad Landslide Mitigation Project (which is on the Badrinath Dham Road) and the chronic landslide treatment in Sakanidhar, Srinagar and Devprayag on the NH-58.

The Lambagad Landslide Mitigation Project in the Chronic Landslide Zone includes the construction of reinforced earth walls and rockfall barriers. The location of the project further adds to its strategic importance. The road widening project from Devprayag to Srikot and from Brahmpuri to Kodiyala on the NH-58 is also being inaugurated, as part of the Chardham road connectivity project.

The 120 MW Vyasi hydroelectric project, built on the Yamuna River at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, will also be inaugurated, along with a Himalayan cultural center in Dehradun. The Himalayan Cultural Center will house a state-level museum, an 800-seat art auditorium, a library, a conference hall, etc. which will help people to follow cultural activities as well as appreciate the cultural heritage of the state. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State of Art perfumery. and Aroma Laboratory in Dehradun.

The research done here will prove useful for the production of a variety of products including perfumes, soaps, disinfectants, air fresheners, incense sticks, etc., and will also lead to the establishment related industries in the region. It will also focus on the development of advanced varieties of high-yielding aromatic plants.

