PTI chief accuses Jahangir Tareen of trying to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government

Sahibzada Jahangir said thieves and dacoits rebel when Prime Minister Imran Khan tries to hold them accountable. “The thieves are released on bail by the courts and return to their normal lives.”

He was speaking at an event hosted here by UK PTI leader Aneel Musarrat for Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar at a restaurant where more than 400 guests were in attendance.

The prime minister’s adviser said that instead of explaining to the court how he made money from his sweets, Tareen started a rebel group within the PTI and threatened to overthrow the government because he did not. didn’t want to be held responsible.

He accused Tareen of being a feudal lord.

“Jahangir Khan Tareen was asked to go to court in his candy case and prove his innocence, but he didn’t. Instead, Jahangir Tareen formed a rebel group of 40 people.

He also bracketed Tareen with those who loot and loot.

The looters are freed on bail by the courts and live in luxury. Edgware Road and Park Lane are teeming with Pakistani rulers. Dacoits and looters live there. Nawaz Sharif, Yourself Raza Gilani and Asif Zardari all live there. When Imran Khan tries to do something, then there is a rebellion, there is a clamor for the revolt, “he said.

Jahangir called on PTI workers not to lose heart and trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan and go out in public and tell the masses to be patient. He said the government was like a ship surrounded by stormy waters.

Our ship is surrounded by a storm and it is spinning, but it is our responsibility to save the ship. Our ministers and advisers have taken over the flags and positions of the PTI, it is their job to go to their constituencies and explain the situation. He also urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to reject loans from the IMF and Saudi Arabia.

