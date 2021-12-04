Dante Rigmalia, president of the National Committee for People with Disabilities and members of the commission was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace on Wednesday (1/12/2021). SETPRES

A new chapter on realizing the rights of people with disabilities

The existence of the National Disability Commission is clear proof that the government is clear and firm in its concern for the protection and respect of the rights of people with disabilities.

The investiture of seven members of the National Commission for the Disabled by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Wednesday (1/12/2021) at the State Palace in Jakarta, is a gift for the disabled of the country in accordance with the Commemoration of the International Day of Disability (HDI) every December 3 this time. .

The existence of Komnas Disabiltas is clear proof that the government is clear and firm in paying attention to the protection and respect for the rights of people with disabilities. The inauguration of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (KND) is a manifestation of the commitment of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the fulfillment of Law No. 8 of 2016 regarding persons with disabilities. The law was strengthened by Presidential Regulation number 68 of 2020 concerning the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

“The establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities is a positive first step towards equality for persons with disabilities in order to create an inclusive environment in Indonesia that is supportive of people with disabilities,” said Presidential Special Staff (Staffus) Angkie Yudistia , after the investiture of the members of the KND. at the State Palace.

Here are the names of the members of the National Committee for People with Disabilities for the period 2021-2026 who were invested on the basis of the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) number 53 / M of 2021 concerning the appointment of members of the National Disability Commission:

Dante Rigmalia, as president and concurrently member, educator and educational advisor for the education of children with special needs in the field of learning disabilities (learning disability), Deka Kurniawan, as vice president and member, founder of Rumah Autism which is under the auspices of the Cahaya Keluarga Fitrah Foundation (CAGAR), Eka Prastama Widiyanta, as a member, is active on disability issues at Hellen Keller International, Clinton Health Access Initiative and Netherland Leprocy Relief Indonesia, Kikin Purnawirawan Tarigan Sibero, as a member, he was previously known as Vice President of the Indonesian People’s Union (SERINDO) and former President of the Presidium of the Central Executive Council of the Association of Indonesian Catholic Students (PMKRI), As a member, Fatimah Asri Muthmainah, besides Fatayat NU Lasem, is also active in the organization Multi Karya Rembang Disability (DMKR), the Indonesian Association of People with Disabilities (PPDI) and the Indonesian Association of Women with Disabilities (HWDI) , Jonna Aman Damanik, as a member, currently Jonna is a member of the Monitoring Society Forum for Disability Inclusive Indonesia (FORMASI Disabilitas), Rachmita Maun Harahap, as a member, is a deaf lecturer with a doctorate in interior design at Mercu Buana University, Jakarta.

On this occasion, the president of the National Commission for Disabilities, Dante Rigmalia, declared that the investiture of the members of the National Commission for Disabilities is part of a series of processes aimed at realizing the efforts to respect, protect and realize the rights of people with disabilities with disabilities.

In this way, according to Dante, people with disabilities can benefit from development results and then contribute to national development. “In the future, we can also be independent as individuals and as citizens who contribute to their country,” he added.

The KND training is also a manifestation of the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). With the existence of the National Commission for People with Disabilities, the state’s concern for people with disabilities becomes more evident. It adds to the long line of government policies that elevate their dignity.

Not so long ago, how the government raised the status of disabled athletes. In line with their efforts to make the nation and country proud at the 2018 Asian Paralympic Games and the 2020 Paralympic Games, they received a bonus equal to the medalist athletes at the 2018 Asian Games and the 2020 Olympic Games. Even the Paralympic badminton player Leani Ratri Oktila won a bonus of up to Rp. 13.5 billion.

Likewise during the XVI National Paralympic Week (Peparnas) which recently took place in Papua. The government’s attention equates to the XXth National Sports Week (PON) in Papua. The achievements of Paralympic athletes are no less important than those of non-disabled athletes. Hundreds of new records have emerged from the Peparnas arena.

Technological innovation

In addition to strengthening institutions to ensure the respect, protection and fulfillment of the rights of persons with disabilities, the government, through the Ministry of Social Affairs, continues to strengthen the establishment of an inclusive and accessible environment for people with disabilities. People with Disabilities.

“The Ministry of Social Affairs is taking sides with people with disabilities by strengthening three strategies. Namely, strengthening an inclusive environment, reducing inequalities and increasing the leadership of people with disabilities, ”Social Affairs Minister (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini said in a series of HDI 2021 commemorations in Jakarta on Wednesday (1/12 ) ./ 2021.

It is expected that a friendly environment which ensures the realization of the rights of persons with disabilities will not only be developed in the public sphere. However, it is also important in the area of ​​constitutional rights of citizens, such as the widest possible access to education.

“I hope that even public schools can accept people with disabilities. This is my dream. Because I believe that behind a person’s flaws there are also advantages. I am sure that our disabled brothers and sisters are not inferior to able-bodied people. , said the Minister of Social Affairs.

The Ministry of Social Affairs also continues to reduce the conditions of inequality faced by people with disabilities. The Ministry of Social Affairs is currently taking steps to develop technological innovations. “Our brothers and sisters who live cerebral palsy, physical or visual sensory disability, we provide assistance devices. These tools are endowed with a touch of technological innovation, thus promoting their mobility ”, declared Minister Risma.

The suffering cerebral palsy, the Ministry of Social Affairs provides assistive devices, including a biotechnical wheelchair. With the help of tools, said the Minister of Social Affairs, it is hoped that patients cerebral palsy those who were just lying down can sit or even move more freely.

For the visually impaired, the Ministry of Social Affairs has developed an adaptive guiding stick. The adaptive wand includes water, fire, object and GPS sensors. “These are all developed by people with disabilities. Make no mistake, their work is more refined and precise,” said the Minister of Social Affairs.

Through the use of the above technology, it is possible for people with disabilities to be productive and participate more actively in all areas of life.

Author: Kristantyo Wisnubroto

Publisher: Ratna Nuraini / Elvira Inda Sari

You can repost, rewrite and / or copy this content by citing the source Indonesia.go.id