China launches first BRI cross-border train from Laos





Beijing / Vientiane: China on Friday launched the first cross-border train of its multibillion-dollar Belt and Road (BRI) initiative from Laos, which Beijing says will help the small and only landlocked country in South Asia -Is to become a linked hub land, boosting regional connectivity and supply chain resilience. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Laotian counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith jointly attended the opening of the China-Laos railway via video link on Friday. The first train of the China-Laos Railway left Vientiane shortly after the cross-border railway officially entered into service, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. In addition to China, Laos shares borders with Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia who have offered Beijing to extend the train project to these countries. Laos is the only landlocked country in Southeast Asia. Like China, which is ruled by the Communist Party, it is a one-party socialist republic ruled by the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. The 1,035 km electrified passenger and freight railway, connecting Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan Province to Vientiane, the capital of Laos, fully adopts Chinese technical standards and consists of two sections, according to the report. report. Construction of the Laos section of the border town of Boten in Vientiane began in December 2016, and construction of the section in China from the town of Yuxi to the border town of Mohan began in December 2015. As a docking project between China’s proposed BRI and Laos’ strategy to convert from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub, the railway is of great importance for economic exchange. bilateral, social and cultural as well as regional connectivity, the report said. With a maximum operating speed of 160 km / h, the travel time from Kunming to Vientiane is approximately 10 hours including customs clearance time. This is the first cross-border project under the BRI, China’s multibillion-dollar project in different countries with Chinese investments bolstering Beijing’s global influence. Presented as a centerpiece of Laos’ participation in the BRI, the railway has 11 stations on the Chinese section and 10 on the 409 kilometer Laos section. The railroad will shorten the trip from Vientiane to the Sino-Laotian border from two days to just three hours, and the trip from Vientiane to Kunming may be overnight. China believes the railway could help Laos achieve its strategy of moving from a landlocked country to a land hub, strengthening regional connectivity and supply chain resilience, and contributing to development and regional prosperity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. the media here earlier this week. The railway will also establish a rapid transit and trade link between the Southeast Asian country and China, the world’s second-largest economy, fueling economic growth in Laos, according to a Global Times report. A favorite initiative of President Xi, the BIS was launched in 2013 to finance infrastructure projects around the world, leveraging China’s huge foreign exchange reserves of $ 3.21 trillion to bolster Beijing’s global influence. Since then, the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) connecting Chinese Xinjiang to the Pakistani port of Gwadar has become the flagship project against which India has raised protests as it passes through Kashmir occupied by the Pakistan. However, the lack of transparency of the BIS agreements and the growing indebtedness of small countries to China have raised concerns around the world. The 99-year lease of the Port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka to China has raised alarm bells about the inconveniences of the BRI and pressure from Beijing for large infrastructure projects costing billions of dollars in small countries. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Friday December 03, 2021, 5:02 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/world/china-launches-its-first-cross-border-bri-train-from-laos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos