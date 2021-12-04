Lawyer Who Worked With Trump To Challenge 2020 Election Pleads Fifth Committee On Jan.6





John Eastman, the lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump in his crusade to overthrow the 2020 election, has decided to assert his right against self-incrimination by choosing not to testify before the Jan.6 committee , Politico reports.

According to a letter delivered to the committee, “Dr. Eastman hereby asserts his Fifth Amendment right not to be a witness against himself in response to your subpoena,” wrote his attorney, Charles Burnham. “Dr. Eastman has a more than reasonable fear that any statements he makes under this subpoena will be used for the purpose of opening a criminal investigation against him.”

The former Chapman University law professor “urged the state’s legislative leaders to reject [President Biden’s] victory in a handful of swing states and appoint substitute voters to the Electoral College “, and also pressured then Vice President Mike Pence” to refuse to count some of Biden’s voters “or to delay sufficiently long for states to submit new ones, Politico reports. Additionally, Eastman spoke at the Jan.6 rally with Rudy Giuliani.

Letter from his lawyer suggests Eastman does not believe he has “committed criminal wrongdoing” but that he “asserts the fifth nonetheless so that his testimony cannot be part of future proceedings,” writes Politico.

“Although Dr Eastman categorically denies any illegal acts,” Burnham wrote, “he nevertheless has a reasonable fear that the information requested could be used against him in court.”

Eastman is now the second known witness of the Jan. 6 committee to plead the fifth, the other being former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

