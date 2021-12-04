Public satisfaction level with Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin’s performance decreases – Sumsel update





Jakarta, Sumselupdate.com – The survey conducted by Indonesia Political Opinion shows the level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo in managing the Covid-19 pandemic if it decreases compared to the survey for the period August 2021. Public satisfaction in August 2021 was recorded at 52%, but declined in December 2021: the percentage was only 51. Meanwhile, the number of dissatisfied with the performance of the president stands at 47% and the remaining 2% are reluctant to give a rating. Compared to August 2021, the dissatisfaction rate is 4% in just 3 months. The perception of public satisfaction with the performance of the president in managing the pandemic is still not dominant, it tends to decrease compared to the survey for the period of August 2021. Included in the detailed count there are also declines in the social, legal and political fields. In fact, the level of public satisfaction with the performance of the president is lower than the percentage of the number of voters Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin in the 2019 elections, ”said IPO Executive Director Dedi Kurnia Syah, as reported by the Jakarta Post. Suara.com (network Sumselupdate.com), Saturday (4/12/2021). Public dissatisfaction with the performance of Vice President Maruf Amin is also high, reaching 62%. While those who chose to be satisfied reached 31 percent and up to 7 percent expressed doubts. “Even the social sector that comes closest to the vice president’s figure tends to consistently drop to 27%. This condition marks the growing number of people who do not believe in the ability of Vice President Maruf Amin, “he said. Up to 39 percent of the public are satisfied with the government’s performance in the areas of law and policy, public satisfaction with government in the economic sector is also quite high at 53 percent and in the social sector at 48 percent. The biggest contribution to the decline in public perception was the performance of the political and legal fields, also linked to the performance of the Ministry of Health which could only satisfy 36%. Of course, this is unfortunate, after all, the work of the Department of Health has been most highlighted throughout the pandemic. “(srs) Let’s share this news …

