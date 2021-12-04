Politics
Opinion: Joe Bidens Democracy Summit creates opportunity to rethink our current political path
Sanjay Ruparelia holds the Jarislowsky Democracy Chair at Ryerson University.
During his candidacy for the presidency of the United States, Joe Biden proposed a gathering of democracies to counter growing autocratic threats. This initiative has materialized and its Virtual Summit for Democracy will now take place next week (December 9 and 10). Three key themes guide the agenda: fight against authoritarianism, fight against corruption and promote respect for human rights. What are his prospects for success?
The summit organizers correctly diagnose the deficits of many democracies. Growing inequalities and political corruption fuel public mistrust and social polarization. Democratically elected populists, who concentrate executive power in the name of the people defined in ethno-majority terms, undermine civil liberties, political rights and the rule of law. Authoritarian states targeting academics, journalists and activists at home and harnessing digital technology to sow disinformation abroad are exacerbating these fault lines.
But skeptics have reason to hold their breath. The guest list includes over 100 political leaders, whose regimes range from social democracy to competitive autocracies. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are not invited. Neither do Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Viktor Orban, who rule Turkey and Hungary respectively with autocratic influence. However, the expansion of the executive branch in India under Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist party has imprisoned social activists, censored media and fomented increasing violence against religious minorities, makes many comparisons with Mr. Erdogan. Systematic attacks on judicial independence and the rule of law in Poland resemble developments in Hungary. Many other participants, from Brazil and Israel to the Philippines, have witnessed a serious setback over the past decade. Geostrategic imperatives eclipse democratic references.
Yet underlying this political compromise is a necessary recognition. As Mr Biden said last yearNo democracy is perfect and no democracy is ever final. Each gain achieved, each barrier broken is the result of determined and incessant work. The United States, which survived a partisan insurgency to overthrow a presidential election, is Exhibit A. The Republican Party continues to suppress voting rights, woo white supremacists, and rig electoral rules. Indeed, the degree of regression in the United States and among its allies was twice as many as other diets in the past decade. Strict entry requirements are difficult to enforce if you cannot pass them yourself.
The second concern is the summit action plan. Heads of State must listen to each other and their citizens, share successes, foster international collaboration and speak honestly about the challenges democracy faces. To galvanize commitments, every leader must announce the actions they will take nationally and internationally to advance those goals. A follow-up summit, scheduled for December 2022, will take stock. Mutual accountability is the key mechanism.
The incentive for leaders to make big statements but deliver fruit at hand will be strong. Civil society organizations, increasingly targeted in many regimes, are key players in mobilizing citizens and holding governments accountable. Yet they were marginalized in the main proceedings. Public scrutiny after the summit will be crucial.
Nonetheless, the emphasis on mutual learning is fair. We need to explore democratic innovations regarding civic participation, political representation and government accountability, and how to support critical independent media. The principle of diplomacy backwards, asking countries to chair working groups where they have a global reputation for good practice is a good thing to follow in a destabilizing multipolar world. The traditional assumption of promoting democracy in the past, with wealthy northern democracies teaching emerging democracies how to govern themselves, has always been presumptuous. Western support for autocratic rulers and military coups during the Cold War belied such claims. The Bush administration’s post-9/11 freedom program that Mr. Biden supported sparked war, destruction and state collapse in the Middle East. Such pride is impossible to maintain today.
Finally, the promotion of respect for human rights and the fight against authoritarian corruption are crucial imperatives. The coordination of targeted sanctions against autocratic regimes that undermine electoral integrity, steal public funds and commit rights violations are important steps. But we have to address our complicity. Front companies, financial secrecy practices and investment opportunities in many western democracies allow such activities. And defending human rights requires a broader conception. Economic austerity and rising inequality have fueled social polarization and populist backlash over the past decade.
Our democracies must reinvest in health, education and vocational training, and extend social protection and labor rights. Progressive reforms in taxation and corporate governance can reduce wealth disparities and stimulate productive competition. And we must tackle the structural inequalities in the global political economy. The sharp disparities in income support measures and access to vaccines during the pandemic reflect the deeper asymmetries that limit development opportunities in the south, which has experienced a crisis. massive increase in absolute poverty and public debt. Democracies struggle to maintain their legitimacy when they cannot guarantee human dignity to their citizens.
