PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 18k Cr, focusing on Delhi-Dehradun corridor





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to lay the foundation stone for a number of projects totaling more than Rs 18,000 crore on Saturday in Dehradun, including the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In an official statement, the ministry said Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Uttarakhand will focus on initiatives to improve road infrastructure, which will make travel easier and safer while increasing the tourism sector in the region. The Delhi-Dehradun highway, which would cost around Rs 8,300 croreto, will run from the eastern ring road junction at Dehradun. This highway plan will cut the time from six hours to about 2.5 hours when driving from Delhi to Dehradun. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there are 83 active projects in Uttarakhand for the construction of national highways which are expected to be completed between 2021 and 2023. Before examining the other initiative, let’s take a look at the PM’s itinerary for today: 11:40 a.m. Departure for Dehradun from the heliport 12:25 Arrival at Jolly Grant, Dehradun airport 12:30 p.m. Departure for the Place d’Armes by helicopter mi 17 1:00 p.m. Arrival at the parade ground of the event site 1 p.m. to 1.10 p.m. PM Modi will be present at an exhibition 1:10 p.m. Arrival at the stadium 13:33-13:40 PM Modito lays the foundation stone for various projects 1:40 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.PM Modito is for people 2:30 p.m. Departure for Jolly Grant Airport 2:55 p.m. Departure for Delhi 3:40 p.m. Arrival at Delhi airport Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Reportedly Largest Elevated Crossing For Wildlife The new Delhi-Dehradun highway alignment plan, which would link Halgoa, Saharanpur, and Bhadrabad, Haridwar, would cost around 2,000 crore. It would have the largest elevated wildlife passage (12 km) in Asia for unlimited movement of wildlife, a 340 meter long tunnel near DatKaalitemple in Dehradun would greatly reduce the effect on wildlife. In addition, several animal passages were provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun segment to avoid collisions between animals and vehicles, according to the statement. In addition, the construction of the corridor would stimulate the growth of tourism, especially in Haridwar, a major tourist destination, as well as the overall improvement of the condition in the districts affected by the project. Besides the corridor, PM Modi will unveil seven other initiatives, including one that aims to make travel easier, safer by tackling the lingering landslide crisis in the region. In addition to this, the Prime Minister will officially open the State of the Art Laboratory of Perfumery and Aromas (Center for Aromatic Plants) in Dehradun. (Image: PTI)

