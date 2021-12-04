Donald Trump’s Lafayette Park photoshoot scared military leaders





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

On December 3, President Donald Trump authorized an extension, until March 31, 2021, of the use of the National Guard for COVID assistance. The decision was mainly about cost sharing. In 44 states, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, the federal government would pay 75% of the cost, while in Florida and Texas, the federal government agreed to pay 100% until the end of the year.

The COVID mobilization planted the seed for the idea that military force – and in particular the National Guard – was essential for America in crisis, sparking a frenzy of later questions about why they failed to save the bet on January 6. The apparent Pentagon paralysis does relate to the COVID mobilization, as well as the role the National Guard played, or was seen to play, during the George Floyd protests in June 2020.

Just as cost sharing is key to understanding the COVID response, the status of the National Guard and the rules for its use are key to understanding January 6. So who is the National Guard? And how do they differ from active duty military personnel, or even reservists? First, the Guard is the successor to the “multistate militia”, as enshrined in the Constitution over 200 years ago, which also defines the rights of states to establish militias. As a militia, they belong to the governors, who are each the commander-in-chief of their state militia, the national guards of modern times. Guards can be delegated to enforce the law, a role that is generally prohibited by the law on the Posse Comitatus. (The law restricts the president’s use of National Guard forces to enforce federal laws, unless it is to quell an insurgency.)

The Guard is also a reserve component of the armed forces, different from the Army Reserve, which is a federal component of the Army. It was not until modern times that this force began to be compelled to conform to federal guidelines for practice and equipment, to make them capable of being mobilized for active service.

When ordered into active service at the federal level (when the President “federalizes” them), the Pentagon pays for the Guard. When under the command and control of the governor, they can be paid for by federal funds (as in the case of COVID mobilization), but not always. Then they are paid by the state.

Criticism of Donald Trump’s Lafayette Park photo shoot made the military cautious about being seen as a political tool. Here, Trump holds up a Bible outside St John’s Episcopal Church across Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Due to discrimination against the citizens of the District of Columbia (in that it is not a state, territory or Commonwealth), the DC National Guard (DCNG) is under the control of the President. The District Mayor is not in the chain of command. In 1969, President Richard Nixon delegated most of the oversight and control responsibilities of the DCNG to the Secretary of Defense, with responsibility for the Army National Guards further delegated to the Secretary of the Army.

After George Floyd’s death in May 2020, National Guard personnel in 23 states and the District of Columbia were activated to help deal with protests across the United States. In June, as civil unrest escalated in the nation’s capital, around 800 guards from the DCNG and five neighboring states were called up for active service.

The presence of the Guard in the city center, especially around Lafayette Park in front of the White House on June 1, drew much criticism. Federal law enforcement officials used riot police and smoke bombs to disperse protesters as Donald Trump left the White House and headed to St. John’s Church for a photo op with the Bible. Trump was accompanied by a group of aides and cabinet members, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, who later apologized for participating in the event because it created a perception of military involvement in domestic politics.

In this Monday, June 1, 2020, archive photo, the police clean the area around Lafayette Park and the White House in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP Photo

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy justified the use of DCNG. “It has become very violent,” he told the Pentagon Inspector General. “They looted buildings. They spray painted monuments. They burned down a church. Six of our [DCNG] soldiers were injured and during those 3 or 4 days around 100 police officers were injured. “

McCarthy responded to each of the main points of public criticism: that a low-flying army helicopter was reconnoitring and thrilled the crowd, that federal agents’ identities were withheld, and soldiers on duty active were mixed with stakeholders. The helicopter, he said, was a medical evacuation, doing its job. Although DCNG soldiers are present in the park, he said, they were mistaken for federal law enforcement because the guard loaned them military police shields. And as to the allegations that active duty soldiers were present in violation of the law, based on their uniforms bearing the badges of regular army units, this was due to a lack of understanding. The Army explained that many Guardsmen wore active service badges of the units they served with on their right shoulders. On their left shoulders were their Guard unit crests. Also, the military said, some might have thought that some federal law enforcement officers who wore military-style uniforms were soldiers. But they weren’t, even though staff at other agencies weren’t wearing ID badges or clothing.

US Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, September 1, 2021. SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images

The events of the summer disrupted the leadership of the Pentagon, in particular General Milley. Congress has held hearings on the Lafayette Park incident and the question of the role of the military, passing legislation setting new rules for the Department of Defense and requiring all personnel to be identified when operating in American cities. At the Pentagon, procedures were in place to ensure that soldiers – or any Guard formation – would not be used in the event of civil unrest unless the responsible federal civilian agency, primarily the FBI or the Secret Service, make a formal request.

Hypersensitive military leaders believed, according to the Inspector General’s report, that “the civilian authorities had become too dependent” on the military as first responders rather than as a last resort. All of this played a role on January 6, but of course the most important factor was that intelligence analysts never anticipated the crowds or the violence.

