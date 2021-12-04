Boris Johnson under fire for “stuffing” House of Lords “full of peers”

BORIS Johnson and his predecessors have “stuffed” the House of Lords “with peers” since 2010, a Tory politician has warned, amid calls to downsize.

Earl Attlee, who inherited his title, said the upper house had also become “horribly London-centric” by proposing a new commission to assess nominations.

Such a body could keep the Chamber at a “reasonable size” and ensure a “regional and political balance” among its members.

His remarks came during the debate on proposals to suppress the election of aristocrats to the House of Lords.

There are 92 hereditary places reserved in Lords, following the 1999 reforms, something Lord Grocott of Labor wants to phase out through his House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) bill (abolition of by-elections).

The Lords have 783 members, including 89 hereditary peers, 669 life peers and 25 bishops.

READ MORE: Record of Ruth Davidson’s Outside Interests released by House of Lords

Earl Attlee said the bill could be a “catalyst for all kinds of unwanted and unpredictable results” and argued that he was free to break the Tory whip “out of curiosity” because his position “owes nothing to anyone. is alive”.

But after defending the current role of lords, Earl Attlee went on to say the bill was a case of “playing the violin while Rome burns”.

He told the Lords: “Conservative prime ministers since 2010 have so filled this House with peers that we are now needlessly compared to the Chinese National Congress, and there is little we can do about it.

“The current Prime Minister has made appointments against the advice of the Appointments Commission. In addition, the House has become horribly London-centric.

He added: “Even if all the hereditary peers left, without a statutory appointments commission, the prime ministers would soon fill the available space.”

The peer continued: “We urgently need a nominations commission that has a duty to come back and maintain a chamber of reasonable size and, above all, with regional and political balance.”

By-elections are held to fill vacancies caused by the death, resignation or expulsion of hereditary peers.

But the system has come under heavy criticism, given the exclusive male-dominated list of eligible candidates and the limited number of people who can vote.

Opening second reading debate on the bill, Lord Grocott said a 12-month experiment took place during the Covid pandemic in which hereditary peer by-elections were suspended.

He said: “I am able to report to the House that no adverse reactions have been reported.

“The House continued to operate, there was no sense of loss, no petition for their takeover. The nation has remained calm.

Lord Grocott said seven of the “miserable” by-elections took place over the summer and fall, including one marking the departure of the last hereditary peer woman – the Countess of Mar.

The Lifetime Peer said: “When the system was established in 1999, there were five women among the 90. One by one they retired and were replaced in each case by men.

Lord Grocott said the system had become “more ridiculous” and that his proposals would show people that the Lords could “make improvements and reform”.

Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town, a Labor peer, said ‘rather than bringing in more white male hereditary peers we need to both reduce the size of the house and increase its diversity in terms of gender, d ‘ethnicity and origins’.

READ MORE: Ruth Wishart: House of Lords won’t jump at opportunity to reform

She added: “It’s really bad enough that we outnumber the democratically elected House of Commons, but doing so with 90 of our members being here because of their grandfathers or great-grandfathers. or sometimes great-great-grandfathers is a source of shame for a legislature of the 21st century.

Former Conservative Minister Lord Young de Cookham, a life peer, added that there should no longer be “delaying tactics” and that the Lords should allow “incremental reform” to progress.

But conservative hereditary peer Lord Mancroft spoke out against the bill, saying: affects the reputation of the Assembly as a whole and thus jeopardizes their own comfortable seats in this Assembly.

“I hope it’s just me who’s being cynical.”

Lord Snape, a Labor peer, told Lord Mancroft: “What we are offering is not his abolition but a chance to join the human race, he can join the rest of us and become like us.

Cabinet Minister Lord True said the government’s position on Lord Grocott’s proposals “remains unchanged” and continues to oppose them.

He said the bill would not bring progressive reform, adding: “The proposed removal of hereditary peers through this bill, although gradually, would be a significant reform in the composition of this House as it would become… a de facto named room, saving the presence of (bishops).

The bill has gone to second reading, but is expected to struggle to progress further.