Defamation lawsuit against E. Jean Carroll: Court of Appeal hears arguments against Trump





Judges asked whether Trump’s response to Carroll’s rape allegations went far beyond the contours of his job and whether the case should be referred to a local court in Washington, DC to determine whether the president was acting within the scope of his work under DC Law.

The case centers on Trump’s legal argument, backed by Justice Department leaders Trump and Biden, that he was acting within the scope of his official duties when he answered questions from reporters in the Carroll’s book in 2019. Trump denied his claim that he raped her at a New York department store in the mid-1990s and went on to say that she was not his type and had claimed increase sales of his book.

“Who is he serving when he says something like ‘she’s not my type. “Is he serving the United States of America when he makes this statement?” Judge Denny Chin said. “It would be one thing if he said he didn’t. He goes way beyond that.”

Carroll sued for libel in 2019, and the Justice Departments led by Trump and Biden backed the former president’s position, which sparked a great deal of controversy.

“The former president made rude and offensive comments in response to very serious allegations of sexual assault,” Justice Department attorney Mark Freeman said in court on Friday. “I am not here to defend or justify them.”

The stakes in the case are high. Trump faces a number of lawsuits and investigations and if he loses he could be ordered to sit down for a deposition and provide a sample of his DNA, which Carroll wants in relation to the genetic material that ‘she said was on the dress she wore on the day of the alleged assault. If Trump wins, the case will likely be dismissed, giving him yet another legal victory weeks after another accuser, Summer Zervos, dropped his libel case against Trump, sparing him a deposition and possible financial damage.

The case was first taken to state court but moved by Trump’s Justice Department, which argued that since Trump, as president, served in an official capacity and the Justice Department should therefore be replaced as a defendant. The government cannot be sued for defamation.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said on Friday that “Rape is not the underlying allegation in this case. This is a libel case. It is not personal retaliation. “.

“If we have to say this just because we don’t like the way the President responds, what will the court do if Kyle Rittenhouse attacks President Biden for calling him a white supremacist?” Habba added. “Does he say because he shouldn’t have used those words that Westfall Law doesn’t apply to Biden? They have to focus on their jobs. We’re all flawed people.”

Judge Guido Calabresi suggested on Friday that the panel could send it to local DC courts for the question of the scope of DC’s law to be applied in the case.

“The point is that the president has often done things that go beyond the law for the purposes of the presidency,” Calabresi said. “Almost all presidents have done it, and indeed, what is unassailable is when someone like Mr. Nixon has done something not for the presidency but for his own benefit. But it is a extremely difficult thing. “

Carroll’s attorney Joshua Matz said it would be a line that would be violated under “extreme circumstances,” but noted that if an elected official harms someone and there is no recourse at its disposal, it is “in contradiction to the axiom that no one is above the law.”

Previously, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan had rejected Trump and his Justice Department’s argument that Trump was not a federal employee within the meaning of Congress.

The appeal committee did not say when it would rule.

This has been a difficult question for the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland, who defended the position at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing earlier this year.

“Look, the job of the Department of Justice in law-making is not to support any administration, previous or current … And the essence of the rule of law is what I said when I I accepted the appointment to the post of attorney general is that similar cases be treated in the same way, that there is not one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans, that there is no there isn’t one rule for friends and another for enemies, ”Garland said in response to a question from Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont.

Trump on Wednesday counterattacked Carroll under New York’s anti-SLAPP law, a law designed to counter frivolous libel suits, alleging that Carroll sued Trump as “retribution” for his truthful statements and “in the sole purpose of harassing, punishing or maliciously preventing his free exercise of speech. ”

Trump is seeking attorney fees and damages. It is not clear how a federal judge will view the claim under state law.

This story has been updated with details from Friday’s hearing.

