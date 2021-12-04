President Kovind and Narendra Modi salute forces for “exceptional courage and professionalism”





Navy Day is celebrated every December 4, because on that day in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistan War, the Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident in which its missile ships carried out a daring attack to sink enemy ships.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders greeted all Navy personnel on Navy Day. President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday that in addition to safeguarding the country’s maritime security and protecting its interests at sea, the navy has also played a key role in handling Covid-related crises. On Navy Day, greetings to all Navy personnel, veterans and their families. In addition to safeguarding maritime security and protecting our interests at sea, our navy has also played a stellar role in dealing with the COVID-19[female[feminine associated crises. Indians remain grateful for your service. President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2021 “The Indians remain grateful for your service,” said the President, greeting all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on Navy Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the navy personnel for their exceptional courage and professionalism. Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian Navy. Our Navy is widely respected for its professionalism and exceptional courage. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations such as natural disasters. pic.twitter.com/Cc4XgbMYuz Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2021 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his best wishes to the Indian Navy, saying the nation is proud of it and its “stellar role in safeguarding national interests, maritime security and the territorial integrity of the Indian Navy. ‘India”. My greetings to all Navy personnel on Navy Day today. The nation prides itself on the stellar role of the Indian Navy in safeguarding India’s national interests, maritime security and territorial integrity. My best wishes to #Marine staff and their families. @indiannavy #NavyDay pic.twitter.com/zZP1Qtmjea Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 4, 2021 The Union’s Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, also wished the navy on this occasion. Greetings to our brave Indian Navy personnel and their families on the special occasion of #NavyDay.

The nation is proud of our valiant naval force for its commitment to protecting India’s maritime interests and assisting compatriots during civil emergencies. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 4, 2021 Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called the Navy an exceptional force that protects the national interest. On this special day commemorating the Indian Marines during Operation Trident during # 1971War, greetings and best wishes to all the personnel of this exceptional force which continues to protect our national interest through maritime security.#SwarnimVijayVarsh @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/bcbQG45svN Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2021 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his wishes on Indian social messaging app Koo. BJP National President JP Nadda also took to Twitter to express his warmest wishes and said: “The Indian Navy plays an important role in safeguarding our coasts and in the service of the country in the event of disaster. India is proud of our brave navy personnel. “ Navy Day greetings to all of our brave Indian Navy staff and their families. The Indian Navy plays an important role in safeguarding our coasts and in the service of the country during calamities. India is proud of our brave navy personnel. Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 4, 2021 Navy Day is celebrated every December 4, because on that day in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistan War, the Indian Navy undertook Operation Trident in which its missile ships carried out a daring attack to sink enemy ships. With contributions from agencies

