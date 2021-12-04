The result of the national police chief’s mural competition is positive

Tribratanews.polri.go.id Jakarta. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the good intentions of the National Police Chief Drs. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., who provided space for freedom of expression and opinion for the public.

Jokowi said that the 2021 National Police Chiefs Cup wall art festival or competition has created a positive climate in the democratic process in Indonesia. In addition, in this case, the National Police invited the public to express themselves in the form of negative or positive criticism.

“It’s freedom of expression, but if it disrupts public order in the region, that’s another matter. So I appreciate it, because the head of the national police has made a mural competition and I think the results are positive, ”Jokowi said. during a briefing at Apel Regional Police Headquarters, Bali, Friday (03/03/12/2021).

In fact, Jokowi admits that he often admits to being criticized by the public, especially through murals. However, Jokowi does not dispute this.

“What do you do with the murals? I want to be insulted, insulted, slandered, that’s normal. I’m afraid of the murals,” Jokowi said.

Small flashback on the good intentions of the Chief of the National Police who initiated the Festival Mural 2021. According to Sigit, the event was born when there were many problems concerning the emergence of the mural ‘Jokowi 404: Not Found ‘.

Because he respects freedom of expression and opinion in accordance with President Jokowi’s instructions, the national police chief decided to provide an opportunity or space for the public to express their aspirations through murals.

“We, as a Polri institution. We adhere to the rules that have directives from the president regarding freedom of expression. So of course, this is proof that we respect freedom of expression and this idea emerged from the discussions because President Jokowi Not Found’s 404 incident happened, ”the national police chief said.

By organizing a mural festival, the national police chief makes sure that neither the government nor the police are anti-criticism from the public. Instead, the former Banten police chief said, the existing data will be used as assessment material for a better future.

“The government and the police are not anti-criticism. We offer free speech as a channel for the aspirations and perceptions of the community about the government and the police. Of course, this is part of our business. evaluation to be better, “said the former judicial police officer.

The national police chief is aware that in the future, the police will still have to make internal improvements in order to meet the public’s expectations for the Bhayangkara corps. The national police chief assured that his party will continue to open up space for residents to provide criticism and commentary in order to create a better police force that is expected and loved by the community.

The spirit of anti-criticism, Sigit said, has flared since he introduced the concept of accuracy (predictive, accountability and transparency in court) into the Indonesian National Police. According to the head of the national police, the idea arose out of the spirit of change for the better for the institution of the national police.

“The initial enthusiasm for implementing the Precision Concept to create a strong but humanistic police force is still alive today. In the process of improving, of course, there are dynamics that develop. be used as assessment material for the police, which is much better. professional and still good, ”concluded the head of the national police.