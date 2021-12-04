Council of Europe to sanction Turkey for imprisoned activist

Strasbourg (France) (AFP) The Council of Europe said on Friday it would launch disciplinary action against Turkey for refusing to release prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organization’s history.

The Pan-European Human Rights Body’s Committee of Ministers accepted the ruling on Turkey’s repeated refusal to comply with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights ruling to release Kavala from prison, did he declare.

It comes as concern grows over rights violations in Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish leader has personally targeted Kavala on several occasions, who has now been in prison for more than four years without ever having been convicted of a crime.

“By not guaranteeing the immediate release of the applicant, the committee considers that Turkey refuses to comply with the final judgment of the tribunal in this case,” said the WCC.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged the WCC not to initiate action “out of respect for the ongoing judicial process”, warning that the proceedings would constitute “interference” in its internal affairs.

Amnesty International’s director for Europe, Nils Muiznieks, called the message to Turkey on the case “crystal clear”.

“Turkey’s failure to secure the immediate release of Osman Kavala and to end his politically motivated prosecution is an unacceptable violation of the country’s human rights obligations,” he said.

january deadline

This is only the second time that the WCC has used its so-called infringement procedure against one of its 47 member states, the first time being a 2017 action against Azerbaijan for its refusal to release the dissident. Ilgar Mammadov.

Mammadov was then released from prison in August 2018 and the case was ultimately closed.

The procedure was created in 2010 to ensure full compliance with decisions of the ECHR, which are legally binding on member states and not consultative.

Turkey, a member of the Council of Europe since 1950, is like all member states bound to respect the European Convention on Human Rights, which the ECHR supervises.

The decision of the committee of ministers, which required a two-thirds majority, puts Turkey on notice that its refusal to release Kavala will be referred to the ECHR.

The ECHR will then decide whether Turkey’s non-application of its decision constitutes a further violation of the Convention on Rights.

Turkey has a deadline to respond of January 19, after which the committee will refer the case to the ECHR at its next meeting on February 2. The next hearing in the Kavala case in Istanbul is scheduled for January 17.

The statute of the COE allows the suspension of the voting rights of a member state in the committee of ministers, even expulsion as a final sanction. However, the process is still far from reaching this stage and the mechanism exists to resolve such disputes.

“Attack on human dignity”

Kavala’s incarceration has become one of Turkey’s most iconic cases under Erdogan, who has dominated the country for the past two decades but is now in the throes of a severe economic crisis.

The 64-year-old Parisian businessman has participated in the financing of civil society projects and is also particularly committed to the search for a rapprochement between Turkey and its neighbor Armenia with whom Ankara does not maintain diplomatic relations.

Erdogan has repeatedly accused Kavala of being the agent in Turkey of billionaire financier and pro-democracy activist George Soros and of being a key player in the 2013 protests against the redevelopment of an Istanbul park that rocked the Turkish strong man.

But Kavala dismissed Erdogan’s “defamatory” accusations as “an attack on human dignity.”

Turkey’s refusal to release Kavala has also fueled tensions with the West.

In October, 10 embassies, including France, Germany and the United States, said in a highly unusual statement that his continued detention “cast a shadow” over Turkey’s democracy and justice system.

Erdogan then threatened to expel the 10 Western ambassadors although he later withdrew.

Kavala is accused of funding anti-government protests in 2013 and of playing a role in an attempted coup against Erdogan in 2016. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment without possibility. parole.

