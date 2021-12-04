North Shropshire by-election: Boris Johnson commits to transport during visit to Oswestry





Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with staff at Oswestry Pharmacy during his visit. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA Wire. The masked prime minister traveled to Oswestry on Friday afternoon, visiting the city center on one of his biggest nights of the year at the start of the three-day Christmas Live event. Speaking to the Shropshire Star, the Prime Minister said transforming the A5 into a two-lane motorway and reconnecting Oswestry to the rail network were top priorities during a visit to the town. Mr Johnson said: “We need to consider overtaking the A5 from Montford Bridge to Oswestry. “I am very happy that we are reversing the damage caused by the Beeching cuts and reviewing the reopening of the Gobowen-Oswestry railway line. “I firmly believe that transport infrastructure can make a huge difference to people when it comes to employment opportunities and help North Shropshire realize its enormous potential.” Boris Johnson’s visit was aimed at supporting Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, left, who is the Conservative candidate in the North Shropshire by-election: Peter Byrne / PA Wire. The former NHS surgeon, who trained at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, has enrolled in NHS reserves to join the Army Covid jab and support vaccination booster efforts following developments of the Omicron variant. The PM joined Dr Shastri-Hurst at Day Lewis Pharmacy on English Walls, where he met the staff. He also spoke with members of the public present for their next inoculation and saw a couple receive their booster shots. Boris Johnson saw a few people get their Covid booster shots He admitted there were issues with ambulance response times, and said the main cause was ambulances waiting too long in hospitals due to the increase in patient numbers. Mr Johnson said there was no easy fix to the problem, but said investments in hospitals and social services would reduce turnaround times in hospitals, freeing up ambulances for more d ’emergency room. “Due to Covid, in the last 18 months we have really beefed up hospitals, the number of ambulance arrivals to hospitals is operating at 92% or more of their capacity. “It will take major investments to resolve this crisis, and that is why we are investing 36 billion in it. “There are also a lot of people who do not need to be hospitalized, but the right care is not there, there are 10,000 cases of delayed discharge. That is why we are reforming social assistance.” In Oswestry, the prime minister said he hoped to learn more about the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus by the end of next week. Not everyone in the crowd outside the pharmacy was a Boris Johnson supporter He also reaffirmed his hope that Christmas would go as smoothly as possible and that the children would stay in school. “We are not telling people to cancel their Christmas parties,” he said. “What we’re saying is they should follow the guidelines. “I firmly believe that children should go to school and that Christmas should be as normal as possible. “What we are trying to do is deal with the Omicron variant, which means having strict border measures and also measures to ensure that people isolate themselves if they come in contact with an Omicron box. . “In addition, we are also strengthening the masks, it is a balanced and proportionate approach to take with Omicron as we get to the bottom of the exact risk that this poses. “But whatever risk Omicron poses or not, the booster is everywhere and will always be the best level of protection from your vaccination.” Education Secretary and former Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi also visited to discuss the beatings with Dr Shastri-Hurst during the election campaign. Meanwhile, actor and Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox was also in town, supporting his party candidate Martin Daubney. Just arrived at Oswestry with the best team in the world to support the world’s greatest candidate, The Lionheart @MartinDaubney We have a little lunch and then we will go out into the streets. We can’t wait to meet you! It all starts with you. pic.twitter.com/xCgADPNTbQ – Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) December 3, 2021 Mr Johnson’s visit came on the same day it was confirmed that the Tories had kept the safe seat of Old Bexley and Sidcup. Yesterday’s by-election in south-east London was sparked by the death of MP James Brokenshire in October, who held a majority of nearly 19,000. In Thursday’s by-election, city councilor Louise French won 51.5 percent of the vote. However, the Tory majority was reduced to just over 4,000, with Labor coming in second with 30.9% of the vote. Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with people waiting to receive their Covid-19 booster vaccine. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA Wire Earlier this week, a leaked Lib-Dem poll suggested the North Shropshire by-election could also be much closer. The party’s internal poll, based purely on the intention to vote by mail, put Dr Shastri-Hurst 9.9 points ahead of Liberal Democrat challenger Helen Morgan. The poll put the Conservatives at 47.7%, the Liberal Democrats at 37.8% and Labor candidate Ben Wood at 10.5%. Environmental candidate Duncan Kerr got 1.9 percent. Boris Johnson attended the same evening as Oswestry’s Christmas Live event British Electoral Politics poll analyst said the survey should be treated with some skepticism: “As this is an internal survey, we cannot know the methodology so naturally that it requires a pinch of attention. salt.” But a spokesperson added that a similar poll for the Chesham and Amersham by-elections gave the Tories a 23.8 point lead before the Lib Dems claimed victory. Voters in North Shropshire will go to the polls on Thursday, December 16.

