List of heads of state with the most followers on Twitter, Jokowi number 5 in the world
Bisnis.com, SOLO – DataIndonesia.id has published a list of the heads of state around the world who have the most Twitter followers in the world.
As we know, social media are an important tool for the government to continue to communicate with its people.
The most active social media used by government officials are Instagram and Twitter.
Even though Twitter is the most forgiving social media for sharing the latest information on government news.
Thanks to the posting of the @ DataIndonesia.id account on Thursday (2/12/2021), 8 heads of state around the world have the most followers on Twitter.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the top spot with a total of 73.2 million followers.
After that, in second and third place were Pope Francis and Joe Biden.
The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is also listed as the “Head of State with the most followers”. Jokowi is in 5th place with a total of 16.3 million followers.
Here is a list of the 8 heads of state with the most followers in the world.
1. Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi is the 15th Prime Minister of India.
Modi was elected leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and previously served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. He is currently a Member of Parliament for Varanasi Constituency.
Of research Business, Modi has two Twitter accounts to interact with his followers.
His first account, @PMOIndia, has 45.2 million followers. Meanwhile, the @narendramodi account has 73.2 million followers.
The accumulation of the two accounts makes Modi the leader of the country with the most followers on Twitter in the world, with a total of 118.4 million followers.
2. Pope Francis
In second position is Pope Francis or the 266th Pope.
Papa Francesco is the Head of the Catholic Church as well as the Head of State of Vatican City.
The number of Twitter followers with the @Pontifex account is 18.8 million.
But not a single one, Pope Francis has created 9 Twitter accounts to download the opinions and thoughts of the Pope in different languages.
Pope Francis’ total number of Twitter followers on these 9 accounts reached 52.3 followers.
3. Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden has been included in the list of “heads of state with the most followers on Twitter”.
Biden is in third place with a total of 31.9 million followers.
4. Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the AKP party president of Turkey.
Erdoan was voted the 2nd most influential Muslim figure in the world in 2010.
From the guide BusinessErdoan has 18.1 million followers on Twitter (@RTErdogan) and 8.6 million (@tcbestepe).
This brings Erdogan’s total Twitter followers to 26.7 million.
5. Joko Widodo
President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. Joko Widodo is 5th on the list of “Heads of State with the most followers on Twitter”.
Jokowi created his official Twitter account in September 2011. So far, @jokowi’s Twitter followers have reached 16.3 million.
6. Imran Khan
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan is also active on Twitter and frequently shares information on Pakistan’s political news.
Imran Khan is actively bilingual. He has approximately 14.8 million followers on his Twitter account, @ImranKhanPTI.
7. Rachid Al Maktum
UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ranks 7th with a total of 10.2 million followers.
Active on Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed shares his state activities and the current situation in the United Arab Emirates.
8. Rania Al Abdallah
Finally, Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan has become the ruler of the most important country in the world.
He has 10.4 million followers on Twitter.
