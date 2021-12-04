PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for several projects in Dehradun | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saturday December 4, 2021, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for several projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/iPNm8wjeMq ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021 Prime Minister Modi, addressing the crowd at the event, said: “In the past 5 years, the Center has approved over 1 lakh crore for the development of Uttarakhand. Over 18,000 crore Rs has been invested in development projects today. “ “Today India is moving forward with the intention of investing more than 100 million lakh rupees in modern infrastructure,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Uttarakhand | Today, I am very happy that the cornerstone of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been laid. When he is ready, the time needed to travel from Delhi to Dehradun will be almost halved: PM Modi to Dehradun pic.twitter.com/HSmeRkApC2 ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021 “Today, I am very happy that the cornerstone of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor has been laid. When it is ready, the time needed to get from Delhi to Dehradun will be almost halved,” the Premier added. Minister. According to the Prime Minister’s office, the visit mainly focuses on projects to improve road infrastructure and increase tourism in the region. “This is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen connectivity in areas that were once considered remote,” the PMO said in a statement earlier. PM Modi today laid the foundation stone for eleven development projects. This includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from the junction of the Eastern Ring Road to Dehradun) which will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 8,300 crore. This will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the “Child Friendly City Project” in Dehradun to make the city child friendly by making the roads safer for their journeys. (With ANI inputs) Live

